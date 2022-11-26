Watch The Miami Heat's Caleb Martin Put The Clamps On Bradley Beal On Final Play

Martin plays tough defense to force Beal into a difficult shot on last possession

The night belonged to Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, who had 38 points and 12 rebounds in Friday's victory against the Washington Wizards.

But Caleb Martin helped close the game. After hitting two late free throws, he had an impressive defensive sequence on Wizards star Bradley Beal on the last player.

Here's a look at it:

Here's a look at the full night from Martin.

At one point Friday, Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin was listed as doubtful on the injury report.

By tip-off, he was in the starting lineup against the Washington Wizards. Martin staved off a non-Covid illness to help the Heat win their second consecutive game.

He finished with 20 points on 7 of 11 shooting in 38 minutes.

"I just think that typically I always try to play unless it's like an injury that won't allow me to go or it will get worse as I play," Martin said. "When I woke up this morning, I thought for sure I wasn't playing. I just told them to wait to make a decision as the day went on. When I got here, I was going to play by ear and I felt like I could go."

Martin had perhaps his most impressive moment on the final play. After making two free throws to put the Heat ahead three, he was tasked with the challenge of defending Wizards star Bradley Beal.

Martin forced Beal into an off-balanced shot from the wing that wasn't close.

"I didn't really think about fouling," Martin said. "I take pride in trying to get stops. As a defender, those are the type of matchups and situations that you dream about, game on the line, you go against Bradley Beal with the ball, late in the shot-clock."

