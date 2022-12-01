What A Difference Nine Years Makes For LeBron James And Jerry Jones

LeBron and Jones were hanging out in 2013 long before Wednesday's comments

It was only nine years ago when LeBron James and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looked like BFFs.

In 2013, James posted photos of them together at a Cowboys games. James has long been a fan of the organization.

That has likely changed after James called out the media Wednesday for their coverage of Jones' latest controversy. A photo Jones recently surfaced of him in a group of white students who were blocking black students from entering an Arkansas school in 1957.

James went out of his way at a postgame press conference to address the issue and say the media was biased. He said reporters were more willing to ask him about Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving promoting a film that some considered anti-Jewish than the Jones photo.

"When the Kyrie [Irving] thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask us questions about that," James said ... before continuing, "When I watch Kyrie talk and he says, 'I know who I am, but I want to keep the same energy when we're talking about my people and the things that we've been through,' and that Jerry Jones photo is one of those moments that our people, Black people, have been through in America."

"And I feel like as a Black man, as a Black athlete, as someone with power and a platform, when we do something wrong, or something that people don't agree with, it's on every single tabloid, every single news coverage, it's on the bottom ticker. It's asked about every single day."

