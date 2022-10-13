What The Miami Heat Are Saying About The New Starting Lineup

The Miami Heat's new starting lineup drew raves from all the participants.

In their debut, they defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 120-103 in final preseason game Wednesday at FTX Arena. After a week off, it's get real when the Heat play the Chicago Bulls Oct. 19 in the opener.

The new lineup consists of two new starters Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin, who join mainstays Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry.

Here's what they had to say about it:

JIMMY BUTLER: "I think we did all right. We shared the ball. It looks good. We probably need to do better on the defensive end. But when we're scoring like that, that's what we tend to do. We just try to outscore people ... Everybody was comfortable."

BAM ADEBAYO: "I think it fits. In those 24 minutes, that was some great basketball we played as that first unit. We definitely shared the ball. I feel like 15 assists in the first unit, I feel like that's great basketball ... It looked beautiful to me. It definitely felt comfortable for all of us."

CALEB MARTIN: "I think it looked but we're trying to find it and put it all together."

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA.