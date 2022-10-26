Skip to main content

Where The Miami Heat Stand In Latest NBA Power Rankings

According to NBA.com, the Heat are the league's 13th best team

After starting the season 1-3, the Miami Heat have shown weaknesses. 

Among them is defense, which caused them to slip in the latest NBA.com power rankings. The Heat checked in at No. 13 after the first week of the season. The Heat begin a three-game road trip Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers. 

Here's what NBA.com writer John Schumann had to say about the Heat's first week

"Overall, the Heat’s defense hasn’t been to their standards. A year ago, they held their first five opponents to no more than a point per possession. This year, all three opponents have scored more than 110 per 100. (They didn’t allow more than 110 per 100 in three straight games until after Thanksgiving last year.) They rank 21st in opponent 3-point percentage overall, having allowed Boston and Toronto to make eight and nine corner 3-pointers (on a total of 34 attempts), respectively. Last season, they allowed eight or more corner 3s just three times total. They’ve allowed 113 points on 90 defensive possessions (and been outscored by 22 points) in Bam Adebayo’s 27 minutes on the bench."

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Erik Spoelstra explains the reason for starting Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

Scroll to Continue

Read More

What Erik Spoelstra likes about Caleb Martin as a starter. CLICK HERE

Heat sign Dru Smith to two-way contract. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com 

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_17871007_168389536_lowres
News

Pat Riley Once Had To Tell Magic Johnson To Stop Training

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19295491_168389536_lowres
News

How To Watch Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors, Betting Line, Etc

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19268701_168389536_lowres
News

Gambling Website Says Miami Heat Unlikely To Be Involved In Russell Westbrook Trade Talks

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17871007_168389536_lowres
News

Magic Johnson Calls Pat Riley The Best Coach Ever

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19253234_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Draft Pick Precious Achiuwa Shines In Victory Against Old Team

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19222142_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Will Not Make Three-Game Road Trip

By Shandel Richardson
spo on jimmy
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra On Jimmy Butler Sitting Most Of The Fourth Quarter In Monday's Loss To Toronto Raptors

By Shandel Richardson
jimmy after raptors loss
News

Jimmy Butler On The State Of The Miami Heat: `We Got To Start Winning'

By Shandel Richardson