Where The Miami Heat Stand In Latest NBA Power Rankings

After starting the season 1-3, the Miami Heat have shown weaknesses.

Among them is defense, which caused them to slip in the latest NBA.com power rankings. The Heat checked in at No. 13 after the first week of the season. The Heat begin a three-game road trip Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Here's what NBA.com writer John Schumann had to say about the Heat's first week:

"Overall, the Heat’s defense hasn’t been to their standards. A year ago, they held their first five opponents to no more than a point per possession. This year, all three opponents have scored more than 110 per 100. (They didn’t allow more than 110 per 100 in three straight games until after Thanksgiving last year.) They rank 21st in opponent 3-point percentage overall, having allowed Boston and Toronto to make eight and nine corner 3-pointers (on a total of 34 attempts), respectively. Last season, they allowed eight or more corner 3s just three times total. They’ve allowed 113 points on 90 defensive possessions (and been outscored by 22 points) in Bam Adebayo’s 27 minutes on the bench."

