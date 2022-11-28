Where The Miami Heat Stand In The Latest Power Rankings

The Heat are at No. 19 in this week's NBA.com rankings

After a rough road trip a week ago, the Miami Heat rebounded with a three-game winning streak that was continued with Sunday's victory against the Atlanta Hawks.

For the Heat, the Heat are now No. 19 in the latest NBA.com power rankings. With Jimmy Butler and Duncan Robinson sidelined because of injuries, they relied heavily on center Bam Adebayo and forward Caleb Martin.

Here's what NBA.com senior writer John Schumann had to say about the Heat:

"But the Heat have allowed just 104.7 points per 100 possessions as they’ve won three straight games to climb back to within a game of .500. Both of their games against Washington were within five points in the last five minutes, the Wizards scored just 10 points on 15 clutch possessions, and Adebayo had the biggest bucket of the Heat’s week, a lefty, pick-and-roll finish over Kristaps Porzingis that gave the Heat a three-point lead with 21 seconds left on Friday. The Heat lead the league with 15 games that have been within five points in the last five minutes (they’re 7-8 in those games), and with all their injuries, nine different guys have played at least 10 clutch minutes."

The Heat have the chance to prove themselves this week. They have two games against the Boston Celtics (No. 1 in the rankings) and face the Memphis Grizzlies (No. 8).

