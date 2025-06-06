Michael Beasley Co-Stars In Bizarre Hype Video For Lance Stephenson Matchup
Michael Beasley was once considered the future of the Miami Heat.
Things never panned out but Beasley still finds a way to remain relevant. He is set to face former NBA player Lance Stephenson in a 1-on-1 game dubbed TNC `02. It will be broadcast June 6 on YouTube.
Beasley and Stephenson released a hype video Thursday. Most of it is NSFW but Beasley does a masterful job of selling the event by threatening Stephenson
The matchup is fitting because both players dealt with struggles despite their great talents. Beasley was the nation's top freshman at Kansas State during the 2007-08 season. The Heat chose him at No. 2 behind Chicago Bulls star Derrick Rose. While Rose became a one-time MVP and perennial All-Star before injuries slowed his career, Beasley never reached full potential.
After a promising start, he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves following the 2010 season. He had one good season there but never could sustain any consistency. Stephenson was also a highly-ranked player in high school. He played one season at Cincinnati before he was drafted by the Indiana Pacers. Like Beasley, Stephenson only had a short window of success in the NBA.
His most notable achievement was becoming a LeBron James agitator when the Heat faced the Pacers in the playoffs in 2013 and 2014.
