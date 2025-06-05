Ex-Heat Player Has Chance Of Lifetime With Indiana Pacers In NBA Finals
When a role player gets their opportunity in the playoffs, it's up to them to make the most of it.
This year's NBA Finals features a former Miami Heat center in which the team ultimately viewed as disposable. Indiana Pacers' Thomas Bryant served as a somewhat reliable role-playing big man for the Heat before being traded to the Pacers in 2024.
Following Bryant's trade, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra spoke highly of the big man, noting that the move would ultimately benefit both sides.
“We’re all big fans of [Thomas Bryant],”Spoelstra said. “And what you have in this profession is your reputation, your character, obviously your talent. But when you make an impression on everybody here and everybody feels the same way, that’s a win. He deserves the opportunity to play."
“These are always thought decisions, especially when you make ’em during the season. But I think this is one of the cases where it makes sense for both parties. And because he was such a pro, we worked with TB and his agent to make this happen," he emphasized.
Bryant definitely benefitted from the trade. In Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals, he had 11 points and made three 3-pointers in 13 minutes. Bryant's performance proved crucial after Pacers starting center Myles Turner picked up his fourth foul, forcing the team to turn to him in a key stretch.
The trade also cleared a spot for Heat center Kel'el Ware to get more playing time, making it, as Spoelstra put it, a win for both parties. If Bryant helps the Pacers win a championship, it will mark the second of his career, having been a part of the Denver Nuggets' 2023 title team.
