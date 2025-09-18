Inside The Heat

Michael Beasley comes clean about turbulent Miami Heat tenure

Ethan J. Skolnick

Apr 15, 2015; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Miami Heat forward Michael Beasley (30) looks for an opening past Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington (33) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Apr 15, 2015; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Miami Heat forward Michael Beasley (30) looks for an opening past Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington (33) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Heat had such high hopes for Michael Beasley.

After a disastrous 2007-08 season in which they won just 15 games, the Heat should have had the No. 1 overall pick, but Chicago (which had a much better record) shot past them in the lottery and took Derrick Rose. So that left the Heat with Beasley, the natural scorer from Kansas State.

Beasley never really blossomed with Miami, however, and he was shipped off in 2010 to help make way for LeBron James and Chris Bosh to team up with Dwyane Wade. Beasley was brought back on two shorter stints, but now he's out of the NBA, and the reigning MVP of the Big3 3-on-3 league.

As he makes the podcast rounds, Beasley has reflected on his NBA days, and specifically his time with the Heat. And taking responsibility for not becoming the superstar that was projected.

Beasley's comment that he "just had too much money for my age" is one that most Heat officials will testify to. But it wasn't just off the court issues.

The biggest problem on the court itself was defense, and a lack of awareness and attention to detail on that end. That's why Erik Spoelstra put him back on the bench after elevating him ahead of captain Udonis Haslem. That lack of trust came to a head in the 2010 first round loss to the Boston Celtics.

It was after that loss that Dwyane Wade said he needed more help. The Heat got him plenty, at Beasley's expense. So who knows what might have been, had Beasley had this perspective earlier.

All in all, though, Beasley's image has been resurrected in many ways publicly of late. He will remain one of the Heat's many "what if's"...... since there have been few players who have come through town who could score as easily as him.

MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS

Published
Ethan J. Skolnick
ETHAN J. SKOLNICK

Ethan has covered all major sports -- in South Florida and beyond -- since 1996 and is one of the longest-tenured fully credentialed members of the Miami Heat. He has covered, in total, more than 30 NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and Stanley Cup Finals. After working full-time for the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Bleacher Report and several other outlets, he founded the Five Reasons Sports Network in 2019 and began hosting the Five on the Floor podcast as part of that network. The podcast is regularly among the most downloaded one-team focused NBA podcasts in the nation, and the network is the largest independent sports outlet in South Florida, by views, listens and social media reach. He has a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. from Columbia University. TWITTER: @EthanJSkolnick and @5ReasonsSports EMAIL: fllscribe@gmail.com