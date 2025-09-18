Michael Beasley comes clean about turbulent Miami Heat tenure
The Miami Heat had such high hopes for Michael Beasley.
After a disastrous 2007-08 season in which they won just 15 games, the Heat should have had the No. 1 overall pick, but Chicago (which had a much better record) shot past them in the lottery and took Derrick Rose. So that left the Heat with Beasley, the natural scorer from Kansas State.
Beasley never really blossomed with Miami, however, and he was shipped off in 2010 to help make way for LeBron James and Chris Bosh to team up with Dwyane Wade. Beasley was brought back on two shorter stints, but now he's out of the NBA, and the reigning MVP of the Big3 3-on-3 league.
As he makes the podcast rounds, Beasley has reflected on his NBA days, and specifically his time with the Heat. And taking responsibility for not becoming the superstar that was projected.
Beasley's comment that he "just had too much money for my age" is one that most Heat officials will testify to. But it wasn't just off the court issues.
The biggest problem on the court itself was defense, and a lack of awareness and attention to detail on that end. That's why Erik Spoelstra put him back on the bench after elevating him ahead of captain Udonis Haslem. That lack of trust came to a head in the 2010 first round loss to the Boston Celtics.
It was after that loss that Dwyane Wade said he needed more help. The Heat got him plenty, at Beasley's expense. So who knows what might have been, had Beasley had this perspective earlier.
All in all, though, Beasley's image has been resurrected in many ways publicly of late. He will remain one of the Heat's many "what if's"...... since there have been few players who have come through town who could score as easily as him.