Michael Jordan's Ex-Teammate Hilariously Trolls Pat Riley, Jimmy Butler Beef

Shandel Richardson

Jan 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) walks off the court after greeting court-side friends following the victory over the San Antonio Spurs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) walks off the court after greeting court-side friends following the victory over the San Antonio Spurs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Former NBA player Stacey King often uses humor in his role as Chicago Bulls play-by-play announcer.

He also brings the laughs to social media. In a recent Instagram post, he chimed in on the Jimmy Butler-Pat Riley feud on the Miami Heat. King compared it to a scene from the classic 1980s movie, The Breakfast Club.

King, who was the No. 6 pick in the 1989 NBA draft, won three championships with the Bulls as a role player alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

MCADOO FELT HE DESERVED SPOT ON TOP 50

The NBA created a lot of joy when it released the league's greatest 50 players in 1996.

It also caused a lot of disappointment and resent from players who were left off the list. One of them was Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo.

"When they put out the Top 50, my oldest son was the first one that contacted me," McAdoo told Back In The Day Hoops On SI. "He said, `Dad, how can it be possible? You're the only MVP and only scoring champion, not one but three-time scoring champion, that didn't make the team. The only thing I could do was shrug my shoulders." 

 

McAdoo had a strong case to be on the list. He was the MVP during the 1974-75 season with the Buffalo Braves. He was also a three-time scoring champ who later won two championships alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"The first thing you would do, I would think, is go down the MVP list," McAdoo said. "Out of the hundreds of thousands of players, it's only been about 35 MVPs at that time. So it was a big oversight in my opinion." 

Although McAdoo is at peace years later with the omission, he still gets upset about being left off.

"I know what I did in the league," McAdoo said. "People know what I did in the league. I was in a small market. What people don't realize, I was almost a three-time MVP. I was second twice to Kareem. To not be on the Top 50, that was a slap in the face." 

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

