NBA Analyst Looks To Discredit Bam Adebayo's Strong Team USA Performances
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is thriving at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but not all are ready to give the Team USA star full respect.
Two polar opposite opinions arose on a recent episode of CBS Sports HQ by Chris Hassel and Ashley Nicole Moss.
"He looked like prime Dwight Howard out there on the court at times," Hassel said. "Why has he been so successful on this team that is just full of so many other players that you would think about before him?"
The comparison to Howard is blown a bit out of proportion, but the two-way impact once displayed by the three-time Defensive Player of the Year is present. His outing in Wednesday's victory against South Sudan was his best thus far, recording a team-high 18 points on 8 of 10 shooting.
Moss, instead of praising Adebayo's play with Joel Embiid benched, credits the difference between the NBA and international games for his prosperity.
"I just think the FIBA rules kind of work to the kind of player he is," Moss shared. "He is very streaky, though, when it comes to his shooting. I will say that if you got this version of him in Miami, you wouldn't have to rely on Jimmy Butler so much."
Moss is right to mention the need for an increased offensive role, considering the three-time All-Star is already the anchor of their defense.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
