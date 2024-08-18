NBA Analyst Names Miami Heat's X Factor For Upcoming Season
Miami Heat rookie Kel'el Ware is a 7-footer from Indiana with hopes of playing alongside Bam Adebayo, but his impact could go much further in year one.
NBA analyst Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report named Ware the Heat's X-Factor for the upcoming season.
"Ware extended his run over a much larger sample, earning first-team All-Summer League Honors after averaging 17.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game," Hughes wrote on Saturday. "He also posted a dunk-laden 66.7 effective field-goal percentage. Ware, a 20-year-old big man with a high-revving motor, looked great in transition and as an attacking offensive force in the half court."
Ware is one of two rookie centers named an X-Factor, joining Memphis Grizzlies’ Zach Edey.
Hughes mentioned Ware poses spacing issues, while also needing to work on his defense. He is likely to spend his first season coming off the bench, but could push for a starting job sooner than later.
"He doesn't space the floor yet, and it may be a while before he proves capable of defending against guards in switching situations, but he may not need those skills to make sense alongside Bam Adebayo in Miami's rotation," Hughes wrote.
Should Ware land with the starting center job, it would move Adebayo to his more natural position of power forward.
"A starting gig isn't a given, but Ware's athleticism and energy would greatly help a Heat team that doesn't get those qualities from many other sources. If Adebayo finally adds moderate-volume three-point shooting to his repertoire, Ware's fit will be even better," Hughes stated.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.