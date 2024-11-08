Inside The Heat

NBA Great Becomes Latest To Take Aim At Dwyane Wade Statue

Shandel Richardson

Oct 28, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade poses with his statue in front of the Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade are best of friends.

In 2010, they almost joined forces with LeBron James and Chris Bosh while they were all free agents. So Anthony can say whatever he wants about Wade because they know it's in a joking matter.

Anthony recently became the latest to roast Wade's statue outside Kaseya Center. Anthony gave his thoughts during a recent appearance on the Tonight Show with host Jimmy Fallon.

“I got back to the hotel and somebody sent me the screenshot of it, and I was like, oh, no, this is the (statue)," Anthony said, laughing. "We had the wrong thing. This is not. This is not [Dwyane Wade]…”

Wade has taken heat for the statue since its unveiling last month. Few believe it has any resemblance to the Hall of Famer who is the greatest player in franchise history.

“I think he was caught up in the process," Anthony continued "… He loved the process of it and just forgot the outcome,”

Wade is among a select few players to have statues outside an arena. He joined the likes of Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson, Dominique Wilkins and Dirk Nowitzki. All are Hall of Famers.

"I don't know a lot of people with a statue. Do you know anybody? In here, y'all know anything about the process of the statue," Wade asked the media Monday. "No one out there does neither. It's an unbelievable process to be a part of and it's a complicated process. If I want it to look like me, I'll just stand outside of the arena and y'all just take photos. It don't need to look like me. It's an artistic version of a moment that happened that we're trying to submit. I appreciate all the comments everyone has. I'm in on the joke. I laugh all the time."

