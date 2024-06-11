NBA Insider Claims Star Jimmy Butler "Loves It In Miami"
It appears the lone problem standing in the way of Jimmy Butler remaining with the Miami Heat is money.
NBA Insider Shams Charania of The Athletic recently reported that Butler is more than content with signing a contract extension in Miami, but it must come at the maximum price.
"My sense is Jimmy Butler does not want to be anywhere but Miami," Charania said on the Pat McAfee Show. "Sense is that he loves it in Miami. But again, he is extension-eligible this year. There are multiple teams out there that would give him an extension, and I think this is something that we'll see play out over the next month or so. The Heat don't want to trade him; he wants an extension. Will they give him an extension? That's the question."
To hear Charania's comments, listen to the soundbite from 38:03 to 38:30 in the video below.
The alternative destinations Charania mentioned undoubtedly include the Philadelphia 76ers. Here's another NBA Insider's thoughts on Butler leaving the Heat, to potentially join the Sixers.
The idea of a reunion between the 76ers and Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is appealing on the surface, but is separating itself from reality. The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey is amused by a possible reunion with Butler and the Sixers but understands it's a long shot.
"I think it would be great, but I don't think it's plausible at all," Pompey said. "I don't. I think that the thing is, when you look at Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat do not want to trade Jimmy Butler I mean, the Sixers are just like any other team if you trade for Jimmy Butler. The reason why Jimmy wants to get traded if he does get traded is because they're not giving him an extension, so any team that's going to give up assets or give up stuff to get him has to give him an extension, and the Sixers are one of the teams that, if it so happens, would be willing to do that."
Butler averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5 assists on 49.9 percent shooting and 41.4 percent from three-point range (career-high) in 60 appearances last season. After seeing Butler's impressive tenure with the Heat, it's no secret Philadelphia's front office is hoping for a second chance.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or check out his TikTok @apasciolla.
