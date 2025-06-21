NBA Insider Drops Bombshell Report About Heat's Trade Package For Kevin Durant
The Miami Heat are seemingly in a position to acquire superstar forward Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns, but only if the right return package is offered.
It's almost a guarantee Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson, and draft capital are on the table, as the guard duo is needed to match salaries and picks are included in almost every blockbuster trade. However, upcoming sophomore Kel'el Ware appears to be the stuck point in negotiations between the Heat and Suns.
The obstacle is rather simple: Phoenix wants Ware, and Miami wants to retain Ware. NBA insider Marc Stein dropped a bombshell update that shouldn't come as a surprise to long-time Heat fans.
“Miami is said to be firmly against including standout rookie center Kel'el Ware in their offers for Durant, sources say. Without Ware in a theoretical trade, Phoenix is presumed to be seeking future first-round draft capital from Miami to help deliver Durant to South Beach at long last," Stein shared on The Stein Line.
Miami team president Pat Riley playing hardball should not catch anyone off guard.
This approach failed for Riley and company in recent years, as they missed out on the likes of Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell because of an unwillingness to include certain assets.
Assuming the Heat continue to hold firm on keeping Ware, Phoenix could grow willing to accept first-round picks instead, as Stein alluded to. Miami still has all of their Round 1 picks outside of 2027, meaning Riley's stubborn approach to landing All-Stars could finally pay off.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Adding Player Who Posterized LeBron James Could Strengthen Miami Heat Frontcourt
NBA Draft: Miami Heat Hope To Avoid Franchise-Crippling Pick From 2015