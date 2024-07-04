NBA Insider Gives Blunt Assessment Of Miami Heat Hopes In Eastern Conference
The Miami Heat are having yet another quiet offseason during NBA free agency.
The biggest signing thus far is guard/forward Alec Burks from the New York Knicks. It's not exactly adding Kristaps Porzingis or Jrue Holiday like the Boston Celtics did last summer. Or the Orlando Magic adding Kentavious Caldwell-Pope earlier this week. Or the Philadelphia 76ers acquiring Paul George.
The lack of moves called ESPN's Zach Lowe to say the Heat have fallen behind the other contenders in the Eastern Conference.
I think this is a good team," Lowe said on his podcast. I think the gap has widened between them and the top of the East. Obviously, Alec Burks is not going to close the gap. He's a helpful guy to have around. It feels like the Heat are kind of in a holding pattern, trying to figure out what the next pivot is."
Lowe also gave his thoughts on the Jimmy Butler situation, the state of the team and young players Jaime Jaquez and Nikola Jovic.
"It's to be a very interesting year in Heat land with Butler's extension apparently not happening and Butler on an expiring contract," Lowe said on his podcast. "I never count the Heat out. I don't know much about the kid that they just drafted, Ware. We barely got to see Rozier, Butler, Herro and Bam together at all before everybody got injured at different time, including at the end of the season when they were completely helpless against Boston in the playoffs."
On the youngsters:
"Jaquez is legit," Lowe said. "Jovic made a leap and I think he has another leap coming."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
