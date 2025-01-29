NBA Insider Proposes Blockbuster Four-Team Jimmy Butler Trade To Western Conference
More teams are getting into the Jimmy Butler trade mix following his latest suspension.
The Miami Heat have reportedly lowered their price after the third of Butler's suspensions over the last few weeks. His actions have distanced himself from the organization and many believe the relationship is fully tarnished.
Butler's No. 1 preferred destination continues to be the Phoenix Suns. Even with his preference, there are many financial hurdles for both parties to overcome for a deal to go through.
On X, NBA insider Evan Sidery proposed a four-team deal including both the Heat and Suns, while also introducing two other facilitator teams:
From the Heat's perspective, the team only ships Butler to Phoenix while acquiring multiple veteran pieces along with two first-round picks.
Harrison Barnes is a 13-year veteran who has made numerous stops throughout the league. A career 38 percent shooter from three-point range, Barnes could pair well as a true starting forward in the Heat's lineup.
Tre Jones is a guard who has fallen down the rotation in San Antonio. The emergence of Stephon Castle as a rookie sensation along with the veteran presence of Chris Paul forced Jones into a bench role. He could serve as a solid backup guard behind Tyler Herro. Jones is shooting 46 percent from the field with his newfound limited role.
The final player heading to Miami in this mock trade is Trey Lyles. Similar to Barnes, Lyles has jumped around as a journeyman throughout his 10-year career. His framework as a stretch-four could pair well alongside Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware as the Heat add more height to the rotation.
If Butler is moved prior to the deadline, it is likely the Heat try to acquire expiring deals. Lyles and Jones are both on expiring contracts, allowing the Heat to potentially make a big-money signing this offseason.
The trade deadline is Feb. 6.
REPORT: WARRIORS 'BACK IN MIX' FOR BUTLER
The Heat recently lowered their asking price after the disgruntled star's multiple suspensions. Butler has reportedly stated the only team he does not want to join are the No. 3 seed Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference.
On X, NBA insider Kevin O'Connor reported the Golden State Warriors are interested in acquiring Butler.
The Warriors hold a 22-23 record, and are the No. 11 seed in the West. When the Butler trade saga began, the Warriors were one of his preferred destinations along with the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns. Many in league circles believed the Heat would ask for multiple players in return. One of those players is Jonathan Kuminga, who the Warriors have removed from trade discussions.
Another player that could reportedly be on the move is Andrew Wiggins. His $26 million contract is the second most expensive on their roster. Butler is making $48 million this season so there would need a lot more work to be done on the salary fronts for a deal to go through.
This season, Butler is averaging 17 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting a career-high 54 percent from the field. Even at his age, Butler is still one of the better players in the NBA.
The Warriors made a big trade earlier this season, acquiring guard Dennis Schroder from the Brooklyn Nets. With the addition of Schroder along with potentially acquiring Butler, the Warriors could turn into legitimate contenders.
HEAT SLIP IN POWER RANKINGS
Amid the ongoing Jimmy Butler trade saga, the Miami Heat continue to sit with a record hovering around .500.
This week, the Heat are at the No. 16 spot in the latest edition of the NBA power rankings. Last week, they were No. 15.
Butler was suspended last week for two games as his trade situation continues to loom over the team. One bright spot throughout the Heat's unimpressive week was the performance of rookie Kel'el Ware.
"Rookie Kel’el Ware is now in the starting lineup, though he’s still played just 59 total minutes alongside Bam Adebayo," NBA.com's John Schuhmann wrote. "Ware had two more 20-point games last week (he’s one of five rookies with at least four), but the offense has been ugly on both ends of the floor (94.5 combined points per 100 possessions) in those double-big minutes.
The offense has been inefficent over the last few games for the Miami Heat.
Schuhmann added, "The Heat have scored just 105.7 points per 100 possessions over the 12 games that Butler has missed since Christmas. Their 29-point loss in Milwaukee on Thursday marked the fourth time they’ve been held under a point per possession over that stretch. They’re 6-6 in those 12 games, but only the Magic, Nets, Wizards and Hornets have been worse offensively since Christmas."
With their 22-22 record, the Heat are the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. They reside half a game ahead of the Atlanta Hawks, while also sitting half a game back from the No. 7 seed Orlando Magic.
This week, the Heat play three games. The team embarks on a two-game home stretch starting with the Magic on Monday before facing off against the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Then, they travel on Saturday to San Antonio for a matchup against the Spurs to conclude their week.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
X: @SeanKJordan