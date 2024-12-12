Inside The Heat

NBA Insider Shams Charania Fires Back At Jimmy Butler’s Agent After Blunt Call Out

Anthony Pasciolla

Dec 8, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler's (22) looks on before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

It's near impossible for an NBA season to pass without drama surrounding a star player.

This year Miami Heat veteran Jimmy Butler is first up in the spotlight after it was reported the front office is listening to trade offers on the 35-year-old. ESPN's Shams Charania first listed the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, and Golden State Warriors as his preferred destinations before adding the Phoenix Suns to the group on Sunday night.

Butler's agent, Bernie Lee, was quick to call out Charania for "fabricated" reports regarding Butler's interest in the Suns. Still, the NBA Insider doubled down on his information being valid Thursday.

"I 1000% stand by my reporting. It's fully vetted. And as a professional, that's what I do, that's what I get paid to do... report truthfully and accurately. That's what this is. Period," Charania said on First Take.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst also backed up Charania, claiming executives around the league view Butler as the star most likely to see a change of scenery.

I think any of the big-name players that could possibly get traded during this season, most executives, think if there was any player that would get moved, it would be Jimmy Butler," Windhorst concluded.

Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.

