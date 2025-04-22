Inside The Heat

NBA Players Rank Current and Ex-Miami Heat Stars Among "Most Overrated"

Alex Toledo

Mar 25, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) drives to the basket past Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Mar 25, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) drives to the basket past Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Heat went for a ride on an unpredictable rollercoaster this season, having to make a major move at the trade deadline.

After trading Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors, the Heat's Tyler Herro earned his first NBA All-Star Game appearance. Some players seem to think neither of them are all that, though.

In The Athletic's latest anonymous player poll, Butler finished fourth (by percentage of votes) among "most overrated" players while Herro was 14th.

Butler, averaging 17 points, five rebounds and five assists for the season, was listed behind the Minnesota Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert, the Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young and the Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton. Herro finished the season averaging 24 points, five rebounds and five assists.

NBA Players Bestow Ultimate Honor on Miami Heat Organization

The Miami Heat are in the middle of a tumultuous season after the public breakup with former star Jimmy Butler.

The good news for Heat fans: NBA players around the league consider the franchise one of the best-run.

As part of The Athletic's latest anonymous player poll, NBA players ranked the Heat fifth (by percentage of votes) among the league's "best organizations."

The Heat were ranked ahead of teams like the Los Angeles LakersSan Antonio Spurs,Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.

The four teams ranked ahead were: the Los Angeles ClippersBoston CelticsOklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors, Butler's new home.

Despite the end of the Butler era going the way it did, they did signifcantly surpass league-wide expectations both times they reached the Finals in 2020 and 2023. Additionally, the Heat have hit on most of their last few draft picks like All-Stars Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Pelle Larsson.

Furthermore, the Heat have turned several undrafted players into rotation-level NBA players throughout the last few seasons such as Max Strus, Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson.

MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES

Takeaways From Miami Heat's Disheartening Game 1 Loss In Cleveland

Dwyane Wade Calls Jimmy Butler Saga "A Bad Stain" On Miami Heat Organization

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket

Published
Alex Toledo
ALEX TOLEDO

Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.