NBA Players Rank Current and Ex-Miami Heat Stars Among "Most Overrated"
The Miami Heat went for a ride on an unpredictable rollercoaster this season, having to make a major move at the trade deadline.
After trading Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors, the Heat's Tyler Herro earned his first NBA All-Star Game appearance. Some players seem to think neither of them are all that, though.
In The Athletic's latest anonymous player poll, Butler finished fourth (by percentage of votes) among "most overrated" players while Herro was 14th.
Butler, averaging 17 points, five rebounds and five assists for the season, was listed behind the Minnesota Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert, the Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young and the Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton. Herro finished the season averaging 24 points, five rebounds and five assists.
NBA Players Bestow Ultimate Honor on Miami Heat Organization
The Miami Heat are in the middle of a tumultuous season after the public breakup with former star Jimmy Butler.
The good news for Heat fans: NBA players around the league consider the franchise one of the best-run.
As part of The Athletic's latest anonymous player poll, NBA players ranked the Heat fifth (by percentage of votes) among the league's "best organizations."
The Heat were ranked ahead of teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs,Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.
The four teams ranked ahead were: the Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors, Butler's new home.
Despite the end of the Butler era going the way it did, they did signifcantly surpass league-wide expectations both times they reached the Finals in 2020 and 2023. Additionally, the Heat have hit on most of their last few draft picks like All-Stars Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Pelle Larsson.
Furthermore, the Heat have turned several undrafted players into rotation-level NBA players throughout the last few seasons such as Max Strus, Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson.
