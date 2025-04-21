Dwyane Wade Calls Jimmy Butler Saga "A Bad Stain" On Miami Heat Organization
After over five seasons of proving people wrong, which included two NBA Finals trips, it probably is safe to say Jimmy Butler's tenure with the Miami Heat should have ended differently.
Dwyane Wade, the franchise's most impactful player, recently shared his opinion on the situation in a Q&A with HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.
"I didn’t like it. I think I was very open about that on my 'Timeout' show," Wade said. "I was very open about me not liking the stain that it continues to put on my organization. It’s no secret about it," Wade said. "But also, I don’t point any fingers and say this person or that person is in the wrong. I don’t know. I wasn’t there. I’m not invested and involved like that."
Wade, a three-time champion with the Heat, elaborated on the end of the era.
"I have the statue out front. I am the person who was chosen to be the guy in a sense when it comes to this organization. I’m always going to support and always be a phone call away for the conversations that need to be had for the organization for a player and give them what I can about information when it comes to how to handle things," Wade said. "But ultimately, they’re going to do what they want to do. It was a bad stain on our organization, but we move on."
Wade ended by expressing thoughts on Butler being happy with the Golden State Warriors.
"I think Jimmy is happy where he is. I think Miami is happy in the post-Jimmy era from the standpoint that six years is over, and it was great. Now, they can move forward with their future. Unfortunately, it needed to happen. I wish the divorce could’ve been better."
