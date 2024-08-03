NBA Superstar Devin Booker Was ‘Hoping’ To Land With Miami Heat
The Miami Heat infamously selected Duke’s Justise Winslow at No. 10 in the 2015 NBA Draft over multiple stars.
The best player in the class, Devin Booker, ended up going off the board just three picks later. He is a four-time All-Star guard who led the Suns to their first NBA Finals appearance (2021) since 1993.
Booker revealed on ‘The Backyard Podcast’ the expectation the Heat would draft him, even searching for houses near the Kaseya Center.
“Oh no, [Miami] is where I was hoping," Booker shared when asked if he expected Phoenix to draft him. "Cause Miami was my best workout, then I remember Pat Riley came and did the interview, and he’s like, 'We’re looking for a Klay Thompson type player we need to up our shooting.' I just shot 40 [percent from 3-point range] in college. I’m like, 'Oh yeah.' I’m looking at spots down there by the arena.”
Winslow and Booker’s careers went in opposite directions, creating greater pain for Heat fans. The former Duke Blue Devil played five seasons under coach Erik Spoelstra, averaging nine points and 5.4
rebounds on 41.7 percent shooting. He last appeared in the NBA G-League in 2024.
It’s near impossible to draft a star every year, but missing out on one of the league’s top shooting guards is a brutal hit.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
