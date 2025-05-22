NBA Insider Indicates Kevin Durant Is Not Yet On Trading Block
Much has been made of what will happen with two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant this offseason. Around the same time the Jimmy Butler debacle was coming to a close, the Phoenix Suns surprisingly checked in on the 15-time All-Star's trade market. Since, ESPN's Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst both reported many around the league believe the two parties will soon part.
In Jake Fischer's latest article for 'The Stein Line' newsletter, he broke down where the Suns' front office stands in regards to their current order of operations this offseason.
"Phoenix has not yet initiated any trade bidding for its superstar forward," Fischer said. "It has been widely anticipated that Durant, who turns 37 in September, will be back on the trade market this summer in the wake of the Suns' myriad trade explorations involving No. 35 leading up to February's in-season trade deadline. A return to the desert next season, though, has not been fully ruled out."
"New Suns general manager Brian Gregory has been focused initially on the team's search for a new head coach, which — as detailed in Sunday's around-the-league notes from the founder of — has just moved into its second phase," Fischer noted.
Durant averaged 26.6 points, six rebounds and four assists in 62 games this season. With just one year remaining on his deal, it behooves the Suns to figure out what to do with the one-time MVP. However, it seems like they have other things on their plate that they may try to take care of first.
"One roster rumble that has emerged from the desert: Sources say that Phoenix, whether or not Durant is ultimately dealt before training camp, will be prioritizing the addition of a starting-level center this offseason," Fischer added. The Suns want a further upgrade on the move they made during the season to deal away Jusuf Nurkić and replace him with Nick Richards via Charlotte."