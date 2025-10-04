3 things to watch as Miami Heat open preseason
You'd call this a dress rehearsal, if only more of the Miami Heat's core players were dressing.
But with the majority of the Heat's expected rotation guards absent, not even making the trip to Puerto Rico, it will be harder to gauge how Miami looks -- as it faces the Magic in the preseason opener just as it will in the regular season opener on October 22.
Here's what may still be worth watching:
1. Norman Powell's Heat debut
We've seen what Powell can do, nearly making an All-Star team last season. And as the Heat have seen it up close behind the scenes, they've been impressed so far. He likely won't play a lot of minutes against the Magic, but maybe more than we thought with not only Tyler Herro out, but also Davion Mitchell, Pelle Larsson, Terry Rozier and Kasparas Jakucionis. He's in prime shape; it would be good to see a good start to his Heat tenure.
2. How's the center's a-Ware-ness?
Erik Spoelstra had a point to make to Kel'el Ware this summer, and it's continued in training camp: no days or even plays off. Ware has said the right things. Let's continue to see the response. If summer league games mattered to the Heat, so does a preseason one. Can he play with the ferocity they demand?
3. Point Jovic?
Nikola Jovic has had a pen in his hands this week: signing a four-year, $62.4 million extension. Now will he get the ball. He wants it, and the Heat don't have many playmakers available in Puerto Rico. So don't be surprised to see Jovic initiated more of the actions. He has shown the ability to see the floor, especially in transition, but it's different being relied upon in that way.
For more from Jovic, here was his recent interview with Five on the Floor: