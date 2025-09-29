Andrew Wiggins wants to improve his close-range accuracy
Andrew Wiggins says things are different this season with the Miami Heat, opposed to being parachuted in last February. He’s one of the best defenders on the team because of his backpedaling plus torque, and he managed to put up some decent scoring numbers in 17 games, but it wasn’t exactly the same guy who helped the Golden State Warriors win a title in 2021-22.
The drop off seen from him was in his accuracy at close range, logging 59.6 percent last year, and he put up 63.9 percent before that. Interestingly, he increased his shot attempts at this zone by nine percent in 17 games with Miami. Furthermore, the league average is 66.3 percent accuracy, but he is capable of so much more when accounting for his top-shelf athleticism and the heavy off-ball movement the Heat’s offense usually has.
Playing faster is also one of the ways he can improve his accuracy at 0-3 feet, but another is running more two-man actions with Bam Adebayo and Kel’el Ware, taking advantage of their strength and acreage. It doesn’t hurt to use Wiggins as the screener either because he’ll always get open after contact, putting him in position for a cut at the rim, which he can finish above or below it.
When asked about getting back to shooting comfortably over the average, he said it was very important. “This summer, I spent a lot of time around the rim, working on different finishing, and trying to get back to my old self.”
If he gets back to his old self, finishing better through traffic, the Heat will have another All-Star caliber player who will take pressure away from Tyler Herro, Norman Powell and Adebayo. Players like Wiggins who get their own are a premium, especially as the playoffs continue and defenses get stricter.
He's going to get to showcase more of himself to start the season as the team will be some time without Herro. At age 30, Wiggins still has the juice, wants more, and is in an environment suited for talents. If the Heat can make undrafted players blossom, what can they do for him?