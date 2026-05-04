Ranking the Miami Heat's Contracts for Trades

The Miami Heat will focus on landing a superstar or All-Star this offseason. Whether it’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, or Kevin Durant, Miami is expected to be involved in just about every major conversation. That’s what happens when a franchise with this track record misses the playoffs. It doesn’t sit still. But landing a star isn’t just about desire. It’s about what you have to send out.

While draft picks will matter, as they always do, the Heat’s path to a blockbuster is going to be defined more by contracts. The Heat have to focus on matching salaries, balancing flexibility, and offering enough value to convince another team to move a franchise player. So let’s take the stars off the table for a second and focus on what Miami actually has to work with.

Here are the three most tradeable contracts on the Heat roster, ranked from most to least valuable in a deal:

The Headliner: Tyler Herro

Apr 9, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots the ball against Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) and guard Scottie Barnes (4) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Tyler Herro is the obvious starting point. It's not just because of his production, though that’s still there. Even in a season limited to 33 games, he averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 37 percent from three. That kind of scoring still carries weight across the league. This is more about the contract. Herro is entering the final year of his deal at roughly $33 million. He wants an extension. The Heat, at least right now, don’t appear eager to meet that number.

That creates the exact type of situation front offices look for: a productive player on an expiring contract with something to prove. For a team trading away a star, Herro offers both immediate offense and future flexibility. If Miami makes a major move, it’s hard to envision a scenario where Herro isn’t the centerpiece going out.

The Flexible Piece: Andrew Wiggins

Apr 9, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) vies for a rebound against Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes (4) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Andrew Wiggins may not get the headlines, but his contract could be just as important. He’s expected to opt into his $30 million player option, effectively making him another expiring deal. That alone gives Miami flexibility and gives other teams comfort. On the court, Wiggins still fits what contenders are always looking for: a two-way wing. He averaged 15.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, providing steady production without needing the ball. At 31, he’s not a long-term building block.

He’s the type of contract that helps complete deals, the one that makes the math work, while still providing value to the team acquiring him. And in today’s NBA, those contracts are often just as critical as the headliner.

The Upside Bet: Nikola Jović

Jan 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Miami Heat forward Nikola Jović (5) shoots the ball over Utah Jazz guard Walter Clayton Jr. (13) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Nikola Jović is a different kind of asset. He’s younger. Still just 23. Still theoretically developing. But after a rough season, his trajectory is a little less certain than it once looked. Miami extended him before last season, and now he’s set to make $16.2 million next year. That’s not an outrageous number, but it’s significant enough that it needs to be justified.

Rebuilding teams are always willing to take a chance on upside, especially when it comes attached to size, skill, and youth. Jović likely isn’t the centerpiece of any deal. But he’s the kind of secondary piece that can tip negotiations, especially if Miami is light on draft capital.

The Bigger Picture

This is where the Heat are; they are stuck in the middle for the time being. They are not rebuilding, they are not retooling quietly. They’ve done it before, and they’ll try to do it again, and if they do land another star, it won’t just be about who they’re getting. This next player needs to help Miami finally get out of the Play-In.