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Steve Kerr Agrees to Return to Warriors on New Deal After Uncertain End to Season

Steve Kerr’s future was up in the air, but on Saturday, it was reported that he’d be at the helm in Golden State for at least two more seasons.
Tyler Lauletta|
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr calls for a review against the Hawks.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr calls for a review against the Hawks. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

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Golden State Warriors

Steve Kerr is officially back as coach of the Warriors for at least two more seasons.

According to a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania, Kerr has agreed to a new two-year deal with the team that will see him continue to lead Golden State, as he has since 2014.

Kerr’s future was briefly in question this offseason, as his contract with the Warriors was up, and he had been clear that he did not plan to negotiate a new deal while the season was ongoing. With a few weeks to think it over, Kerr has decided to keep pushing for one more ring along with Steph Curry.

Kerr is already the second-longest tenured coach in the league, trailing only Erik Spoelstra’s run in Miami. By the end of his new contract, it will have been 14 seasons with the Warriors.

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Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

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