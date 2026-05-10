Steve Kerr Agrees to Return to Warriors on New Deal After Uncertain End to Season

Steve Kerr is officially back as coach of the Warriors for at least two more seasons.

According to a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania, Kerr has agreed to a new two-year deal with the team that will see him continue to lead Golden State, as he has since 2014.

Kerr’s future was briefly in question this offseason, as his contract with the Warriors was up, and he had been clear that he did not plan to negotiate a new deal while the season was ongoing. With a few weeks to think it over, Kerr has decided to keep pushing for one more ring along with Steph Curry.

Kerr is already the second-longest tenured coach in the league, trailing only Erik Spoelstra’s run in Miami. By the end of his new contract, it will have been 14 seasons with the Warriors.

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