Bam Adebayo sees "unlimited" potential in Kel'el Ware
Bam Adebayo and Kel’el Ware finally played in the preseason together in the overtime loss in Atlanta. They had promising spurts last year, and coach Erik Spoelstra said he’s open to all options, but signs point to Ware coming off the bench. Yet, that doesn’t mean he can’t be one of the five on the floor to close games.
Adebayo said his backup's potential is “unlimited” on Saturday, then Ware snatched 10 boards and scored nearly a point per minute in Sunday’s preseason matchup with the Orlando Magic.
If he logs enough games, playing the way he has in most of the preseason, the Miami Heat will have a high-impact player and potential sixth man of the year candidate. His offense is more fluid and stronger, so he’ll take advantage of extra mismatches.
When engaged, he covers the back line well but still needs improvement at guarding at the level of the screen. Additionally, he’s been strong on the glass, putting up a 20.8 rebound percentage.
Despite different roles than Ware’s, consider how the Denver Nuggets secured a starting-caliber big to play behind Nikola Jokić in Jonas Valančiūnas, and how the Los Angeles Clippers got stronger with Brook Lopez off the bench behind Ivica Zubac. On top of that, the New York Knicks saw so much value in a backup big that they got another in Guerschon Yabusele when they already had Mithcell Robinson. The most important part of the non-Adebayo minutes for Miami is not letting the defense get smacked around, and that has to be Ware’s moment.
Spoelstra doesn’t reward players without them proving themselves as reverses; think back relatively recently to Tyler Herro and Adebayo. They had to earn it, and it took multiple years. Pat Riley was the same, taking into account how he started Kurt Rambis over rookie James Worthy, who turned into one of the 50 greatest players in history.
There might be moments when Ware is used as a spot starter for matchup purposes or injuries and plays next to Adebayo. The version seen of this lineup was a rough cut that featured Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins, and Dru Smith with them. Maybe with more reps, this unit becomes a regular lineup, as they were down 17-14 at the first substitution on Monday, but that was against a Hawks unit without any likely starters.
At this point, Adebayo and Ware’s minutes will probably come in short bursts at some point in a game. The biggest value of the sequence would be letting Ware cover the back, while Adebayo moves around the perimeter like a marbled sentry.
Adebayo has been working in the lab to improve his long-range jumper, but it’s still far from being a real weapon—if it ever will be. His understudy must show significant growth in that area as well, so they can capitalize when rivals sag off one of them at the perimeter.
Spoelstra has a no-nonsense attitude with Ware, which is evident by his eyebrow-raising comments at Summer League because he sees a lot in him, too. He’s got game-changing talent that can make a difference in a season. Maybe he puts it all together soon, but always remember that big men develop slower than perimeter players.