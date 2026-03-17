This is who is on the spot with Bam Adebayo sitting

It's been quite the eventful week for Bam Adebayo.

Now, as that week comes to a close, seven days after Adebayo stunned the entire basketball world with his 83-point out-of-body explosion, he is about to get an unwelcome rest.

The Miami Heat center is now doubtful for Tuesday's game in Charlotte with a calf injury, depriving the Heat of their defensive anchor -- yes, and occasional record-setting scorer -- against a Hornets team that is desperate to win so it can start climbing out of the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference.

Update: Miami HEAT’s Bam Adebayo (calf) has been downgraded to doubtful. pic.twitter.com/Ag3nXZAlNp — Heat Diehards (@HeatDiehards) March 17, 2026

Calf injuries are tricky, as we've seen how they have contributed to many NBA players' Achilles' tendon tears in the past couple of years, everyone from Tyrese Haliburton to Jayson Tatum, so the Heat will take no chances as Miami enters a gauntlet of games -- six straight against teams at .500 or better. The Heat played a highly competitive game in Charlotte 10 days ago, and won.

The news comes with other news, that Nikola Jovic is likely to return after being out since Feb. 20 with a back injury. This has been a puzzling and disappointing season for Jovic, after the Heat were so excited about his offseason -- including his play in Eurobasket -- that he was signed to a four-year, $62.5 million contract this summer.

But he never got going this season, and that was a problem prior to all the ailments. His shooting has been off, and his playmaking -- considered a strength -- has been erratic. That has created a doom cycle, since he tends to lose confidence quickly.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Of all the Heat's young players, he's the only one who has not at least met expectations this season.

Pelle Larsson has gone from second-round pick to second-year starter. Kel'el Ware, who will now start in place of Adebayo -- has had ups and downs, especially in relation to the demands of coach Erik Spoelstra, but he's also had some outstanding appearances. Jaime Jaquez Jr. has rebounded from a serious sophomore season slump to emerge as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

Kasparas Jakucionis, still just 19, has seen increased playing time as the season has progressed, and has a revelation as a shooter and defender, since neither of those skills was the primary reason he was drafted at No. 20 overall -- his passing was. Myron Gardner has soared from two-way afterthought to useful agitator, and has performed well in his minutes, before and after he got promoted to a standard contract.

So it's just been Jovic, left behind.

But not anymore.

With Adebayo out, and Ware starting, there's no backup "big" on the roster. Jovic has never been comfortable at center, but playing time is playing time, and for his sake and the Heat's he better make the most of it. Starting in Charlotte.