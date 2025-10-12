Inside The Heat

Bam is back and ready after celebrating his Ace

Ethan J. Skolnick

By now, everyone should know how the Miami Heat feel about player availability.

That filters down from their team president (remember Pat Riley's Jimmy Butler mess) to their coach to their captain.

So it wasn't a surprise that Bam Adebayo set an example by being present at Heat practice on Sunday, after flying overnight from Phoenix following his girlfriend A'ja Wilson's latest WNBA championship for the Las Vegas Aces.

After Heat practice, Adebayo addressed the media, and spoke of Wilson's accomplishment: “That’s the thing about shared success. You’re blessed to see somebody have that much success, somebody who they compare to Bill Russell and you talk about how much greatness that they have."

Adebayo is making the trip to Orlando and Atlanta as the Heat play their next two preseason games, though it's not clear how much he will play. He started the Heat's first preseason contests.

On Twitter on Saturday, there were a few jokes about Adebayo not being the best player in his relationship. But it doesn't seem he minds that talk. Recently, Dwyane Wade relayed what Adebayo told him about their achievements.

"Man, my little award case," Adebayo told Wade. "I ain't got a chance. She so cold. Her awards is just like a high school award. You know like one of them top division schools that wins everything.”

Wilson has now won four WNBA regular season MVPs and two WNBA Finals MVPs.

Adebayo has two gold medals and, with Erik Spoelstra elevated to US national team coach, a solid chance to win a third.

If he wants more success, he needs to show up every day for his squad, as Wilson did for the Aces, and as Adebayo showed Saturday for the Heat.

Ethan J. Skolnick
