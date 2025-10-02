Dru Smith has a superpower, according to his coach
There were times in which Dru Smith, even for all his faith and fortitude, did not believe this was possible.
After working his way into the Miami Heat rotation last season, and adding a defensive element to many lineups, Smith tore his Achilles' tendon two days before Christmas, just as he was in line for a contract conversion from two-way to standard.
Smith acknowledged in a group interview this week at Heat media day -- and in more depth on a soon-to-be-published episode of the Five on the Floor podcast -- that he had doubts about whether the Heat would stand by him, and whether he could make it all the way back.
Well, now he's close, already participating in 5-on-5 drills. The Heat need him back soon. Their guard room is getting lighter, with injuries already to Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier and rookie Kasparas Jakucionis.
And as usual, Erik Spoelstra -- Smith's biggest supporter in the organization -- gushed about him this week at training camp.
"What he has a superpower," Spoelstra said. "I wish you could take some of that, and just apply it to other players. What I mean by superpowers, it's a level of grit, fortitude, perseverance, however you want to describe it, he has no quit in him, he's just absolutely relentless with his approach every day. He does not get discouraged. I'm sure he does, he just never shows anybody. But that's the attitude, the mindset, that's allowed him to fast track the process."
Spoelstra did say the team is being careful not to push Smith too hard, and may even need to pull him back some, "to make sure he's progressing these next few weeks."
"But he all love it, because he inspires other guys," Spoelstra said. "They see what he's doing, they see the toughness."
You'll see him in the rotation at some point, not too far out.