Erik Spoelstra lays out next offensive plan for Davion Mitchell
Davion Mitchell is coming off an impressive season with the Miami Heat. 10.3 points a night, 45% shooting from three, and a ton of big moments blending into the two play-in games against Atlanta and Chicago.
So naturally the question to kick off this season is how he can mimic that level of offensive explosion and efficiency once again. After asking Erik Spoelstra about the matter, he thinks it's about avoiding the numbers completely:
"It's the impact," Erik Spoelstra said. "That's the thing if you're not just focused on the stats, if you're not making a goal that I have to shoot this certain three point percentage or have this many assists or whatever, you can be open to a lot of different things."
The three point shooting was the hot topic of his offensive display last season for obvious reasons, but Coach Spoelstra made sure to not that there was an even bigger impact area than that.
"He impacts the game in so many different ways. By the last month of the season , more importantly, was his paint touches and changing the pace for us and dogging guys defensively. The three point shooting was just a byproduct of having wide open shots."
Mitchell definitely wasn't shy late last season about playing bully ball downhill. He developed a floater, finished well, and used those broad shoulders to his advantage. So if teams begin to respect his three point shooting more this season after last year's jump, could that open up the paint touches even more?
"I think it makes it a little bit easier," Davion Mitchell said on the matter. "If they close out a little bit harder, give them a shot fake: maybe they jump, maybe not...Even last year when they were kind of letting me shoot, I was still getting to the paint. So I think it just makes the game a little easier."
Now that starting lineup role awaits Mitchell to start the season as Tyler Herro recovers from his foot procedure. And as the role grows for Mitchell, it's expected that the results will too.