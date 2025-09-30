Exclusive: Kasparas Jakucionis 1-on-1 Following First Day of Training Camp
It didn't take long for Kasparas Jakucionis to get the "rookie card" pulled on him by some Miami Heat veterans. Newcomer Norman Powell didn't waste any time, as he had seniority to jump in on media day for a couple of photos.
Twenty-four hours later and he's getting after it in his first day of training camp in the NBA up in Boca.
"It was fun. I enjoyed the competition," Jakucionis said after sitting down with him following a 2+ hour practice to start the day on Tuesday. "Just competing every time in every exercise. There's winners and losers every time, so I like that mentality."
After asking the main adjustment from a training camp or practice in the NBA compared to college, he says it's as simple as better competition. "It's pro so every detail matters, every concept matters. It's also just different basketball, too."
"The faster you play, the better," Jakucionis continued after asking him about the recent push to play quicker and lean into the youth on this roster. "Also you have to play smart, not only fast. To play fast is a really good thing."
It's already been proven that he's not out here searching for rookie accolades to kick off his career. He's committed to the team, the grind, and the process. Speaking of, the Heat have plenty of guys on this roster with similar stories, such as two guys ahead of him in the point guard room: Davion Mitchell and Dru Smith.
When asking about learning from those guys, Jakucionis said he's not only trying to learn from those two, but the entirity of the roster. "The vets here: trying to see what they do and how they approach the game. Just try to listen as much as I can and take in every advice they give."
Other than the game speeding up or the players around him improving, the main adjustment for a rookie point guard entering this league is often a change in role. After being the man in college with the ball in their hands 24/7, there's a natural shift to having the ball in your hands less to kick off your career.
Jakucionis isn't worried about that affecting him. "I think I'm a pretty adaptable player. During my career I've played on and off the ball, so it's not a real issue for me. I'm comfortable playing both and I'm happy to do whatever the team needs me to."
Now it'll all come down to the grind behind the scenes for much of his rookie season, as many of his teammates such as Nikola Jovic had to endure in their initial seasons. But he seems willing to grasp anything Erik Spoelstra and the Heat throw his way.