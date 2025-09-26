Has Tyler Herro disrespect hit a new low? Ex-NBA All-Star says so
After taking up the challenge to rise above Pat Riley’s “fragile” criticisms and earning his first All-Star appearance, how did ESPN reward Tyler Herro? They ranked him 30 spots lower than the next All-Star on their top 100 players list.
While Herro’s breakout season coincided with the Miami Heat’s worst record of the decade, his placement on the list was shocking to say the least. This prompted Jeff Teague on the Club 520 Podcast to share his displeasure further after seeing several players ranked much higher than Herro.
“Man, what the (expletive),” Teague said. “They got Alex Caruso ranked higher than Tyler Herro. He was just an All-Star. Hold on, Tyler Herro was just an All-Star, and he’s in the sixties, bro? Cooper Flagg is ranked higher than Tyler Herro? Oh yeah, this is crazy.”
It was bad enough that Herro was the only All-Star who didn’t make it into the top 50. But it was even more questionable to see many players who are considered role players ranked far higher than him. Herro was one of 12 players to average at least 20 points, five rebounds, and 5 assists last season. He was also No. 6 in most three-pointers last season as well.
His accomplishments are even more impressive in the context that he was the primary focus of defenses on a struggling Heat team, where he was the only consistent source of offense most nights. On top of career highs in several statistical categories, Herro was able to remain very durable and play 77 games. If Herro can replicate much of his success last season, while the Heat can finish with a much better record, it will be hard to keep him this low for next year’s rankings.
