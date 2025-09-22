NBA analyst concerned about Tyler Herro's absence for Miami Heat
Following the Miami Heat’s productive offseason, the general expectations around the team were elevated because they brought back all of their core players and acquired Norman Powell essentially for free.
However, Tyler Herro’s latest foot surgery recovery will give the first look at the Heat’s newest potential backcourt duo a delayed debut. On The Zach Lowe Show, he explains how getting off to a solid start is vital for the rest of the season.
“Coming into the season, I thought they were being underrated by Vegas, NBA pundits, and all that,” Lowe said. “Even for someone with a rosy outlook like me, they didn’t have a lot of margin for error if their goal was a top-six seed. Particularly for a team whose offense has been terrible and lacking in shot creation. Even if it’s a 14 or 15-game absence, it could be a big deal putting them behind the 8-ball.”
While several teams in the Eastern Conference are dealing with injuries to their best players, last season’s losing record proved that the Heat’s lack of overall talent across the roster leaves essentially no team in the league they can take lightly. Internal improvement was already imperative for their offseason goals, but now several players will have to step up in Herro’s absence to avoid a bad start to the season. Otherwise, Lowe suggests the Heat may have to pivot more in preparing to capitalize on their future assets.
“If they get too far behind the 8-ball, a lot of interesting possibilities open up for a team that owns its pick in this particular year, but not the next year,” Lowe continued. “I’m not going there yet. I’m just saying it’s out there. Terry Rozier might have to be resurrected. Jakučionis, the rookie, might have to play. Norman Powell, I think slides into Herro’s starting spot. This is a tough one for the Heat.”
