Heat-Bulls Injury Report: Miami Wing May Return To Action
The Chicago Bulls have listed guard Josh Giddey, wing Kevin Huerter and forward Jalen Smith as questionable for tonight's game against the Miami Heat. Center Nikola Vucevic is listed as probable.
Although Andrew Wiggins was listed as questionable, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said earlier Wednesday that he's optimistic Wiggins will return. Miami's initial injury report announced Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Alec Burks will all be available, while Haywood Highsmith was listed as probable.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
HEAT
Bam Adebayo: Available - Back
Tyler Herro: Available - Thigh
Andrew Wiggins: Questionable - Hamstring
Alec Burks: Available - Back
Haywood Highsmith: Probable - Achilles
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons
Isaiah Stevens: Questionable - Foot
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
BULLS
Josh Giddey: Questionable - Forearm
Nikola Vucevic: Probable - Hip
Jalen Smith: Questionable - Ankle
Kevin Huerter: Questionable - Neck
Tre Jones: Out - Foot
Lonzo Ball: Out - Wrist
Ayo Dosunmu: Out - Shoulder
How To Watch Miami Heat-Chicago Bulls, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Line
Game time: 8:00 p.m., United Center, Chicago
Betting line: Heat -2.5, DraftKings
VITALS: The Heat and Bulls meet in their third and final regular-season matchup this season. Chicago won both previous games (133-124 on Feb. 4, 114-109 on March 8). Miami won three of four matchups against the Bulls last season. The Heat are 64-67 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 37-29 in home games and 27-38 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Alec Burks
C Kel'el Ware
F Pelle Larsson
F Bam Adebayo
BULLS
G Coby White
G Josh Giddey
C Nikola Vucevic
F Patrick Williams
F Matas Buzelis
QUOTABLE
Heat forward Kyle Anderson: "I think we've just been doing a better job at taking other people's punch and, you know we gotta understand that they're gonna go on runs, that's how basketball is and just get back to what we were doing that made us successful and can't get bored with doing the right stuff over and over again."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket