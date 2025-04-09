Inside The Heat

Heat-Bulls Injury Report: Miami Wing May Return To Action

Alex Toledo

March 8, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) passes the ball as Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) and forward Andrew Wiggins (22) defend during the third quarter at the Kaseya Center.
March 8, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) passes the ball as Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) and forward Andrew Wiggins (22) defend during the third quarter at the Kaseya Center. / Sam Navarro - Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls have listed guard Josh Giddey, wing Kevin Huerter and forward Jalen Smith as questionable for tonight's game against the Miami Heat. Center Nikola Vucevic is listed as probable.

Although Andrew Wiggins was listed as questionable, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said earlier Wednesday that he's optimistic Wiggins will return. Miami's initial injury report announced Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Alec Burks will all be available, while Haywood Highsmith was listed as probable.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

HEAT

Bam Adebayo: Available - Back

Tyler Herro: Available - Thigh

Andrew Wiggins: Questionable - Hamstring

Alec Burks: Available - Back

Haywood Highsmith: Probable - Achilles

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons

Isaiah Stevens: Questionable - Foot

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

BULLS

Josh Giddey: Questionable - Forearm

Nikola Vucevic: Probable - Hip

Jalen Smith: Questionable - Ankle

Kevin Huerter: Questionable - Neck

Tre Jones: Out - Foot

Lonzo Ball: Out - Wrist

Ayo Dosunmu: Out - Shoulder

How To Watch Miami Heat-Chicago Bulls, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Line

Game time: 8:00 p.m., United Center, Chicago

Betting line: Heat -2.5, DraftKings

VITALS:  The Heat and Bulls meet in their third and final regular-season matchup this season. Chicago won both previous games (133-124 on Feb. 4, 114-109 on March 8). Miami won three of four matchups against the Bulls last season. The Heat are 64-67 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 37-29 in home games and 27-38 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Alec Burks

C Kel'el Ware

F Pelle Larsson

F Bam Adebayo

BULLS

G Coby White

G Josh Giddey

C Nikola Vucevic

F Patrick Williams

F Matas Buzelis

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Kyle Anderson: "I think we've just been doing a better job at taking other people's punch and, you know we gotta understand that they're gonna go on runs, that's how basketball is and just get back to what we were doing that made us successful and can't get bored with doing the right stuff over and over again."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket

Published |Modified
Alex Toledo
ALEX TOLEDO

Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.

Home/News