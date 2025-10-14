It's Raining Bricks: The Miami Heat's shooting struggles continue
The Miami Heat lost their franchise's most prominent 3-point shooter in Duncan Robinson this past offseason and are currently missing All-Star guard Tyler Herro. While it's just the preseason, there is a very alarming trend throughout this preseason.
Low volume, and low success on three pointers for the Miami Heat. The Miami Heat rank 33rd out of 34 preseason teams in attempts, and 28th in 3-point percentage (30.1%). Very, very concerning.
In the modern NBA, 3 pointers are hoisted at an all-time high, and often directly correlates to offensive success. The ability to space the floor and score from three levels makes it quite difficult for opposing defenses.
So now with just a week until the regular season begins the question becomes who will step up? Norman Powell is the guy expected to -- a career 40% from three -- and the capability of producing at all three levels. But while Herro is gone, what's different from last year, Powell gets all the focus, nobody steps up, and the offense goes stagnant.
So far, the lone preseason bright spots, even from beyond the arc are two young and promising players. One who looks to bounce back, and one who looks to take over the NBA.
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Last season was rough for Jaime; he dealt with injuries and an inconsistent role. But so far this preseason Jaime has bounced back, averaging 12/3/2.4 on 50/50/88.2% shooting splits. Jaime's volume from deep hasn't been high and he's never been known for his abilities downtown, but any ability for him to break down a defense will at least help in creating open looks in Herro's absence, and even when he returns.
Kel'el Ware
At seven foot tall, Kel'el Ware can score from about anywhere on the court and has been the Miami Heat's best three-point shooter. Ware is shooting 44.4% in 3.6 attempts per game and has been a huge bright spot so far this preseason. Ware's development and ability to score at all three levels will be crucial to the Miami Heat's success this season and even more important if he comes off the bench. He will have a huge responsibility in keeping that second unit strong.
While others are capable of stepping up, Jaquez and Ware are the only ones beyond Norm producing offensively and especially from beyond the arc.
While it's only the preseason, that's just the thing, the intensity isn't as high, the opponents aren't as strong, yet the Heat are still struggling from downtown and now sit at 0-5 so far this preseason. The only time the Miami Heat went winless in the preseason, it was the prelude to the disastrous 2007 season. While the Heat won't be that bad in 2025, they need to figure it out from beyond the arc, or their offense that has struggled in the past will continue to struggle.
