Miami Heat player grades vs Atlanta Hawks: Is Jaime Jaquez Jr. back?
Jaime Jaquez Jr. - Grade: B+
Jaime Jaquez Jr. once again showed promise in his performance against the Atlanta Hawks. Jaquez Jr. had 17 points, tied with Norman Powell and Ethan Thompson for the team lead. Jaquez Jr. shot 7/14 from the floor, 1/2 from three, and a perfect 2/2 from the free throw line. He also added 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 block. We have now seen him put together multiple solid games in a row statistically based and through the eye test. Yes, this was against a team resting all of their top rotation players, but it was more how he did it. Jaquez Jr. was in complete control of his pacing in this game, refusing to allow the defense to speed him up. He was finishing through contact and when needed making the right pass. Nothing was forced by Jaquez Jr. this game and it was his best showing in the preseason. I am now fully in on Jaime Jaquez Jr. this year, he is pushing hard to once again be counted on for nightly contributions.
Bam Adebayo - Grade: C
Bam Adebayo had another game where more was left lacking than one would hope from the best player on your team. Adebayo has struggled with his shooting all preseason and this continued in this outing shooting a lackluster 4/11 from the field. Adebayo did have some bright spots in his box score finishing with 13 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists. For the Heat to be at their best they need Adebayo to be at his absolute best and we have not got that yet. I will add other than shooting I thought Adebayo affected the game well, but in a game against this competition I’d like to see more offensive numbers. The most important note of his game today was that he left the contest with a knee contusion. He returned to the bench and walked around without a limp. Time will tell if this is anything that keeps him out of the start of the regular season, but if I had to guess I suspect he is good to go by the time the games start to count.
Norman Powell - Grade: C+
Norman Powell had what I would call his worst game of the preseason so far. He was tied for the team lead with 17 points though. What made his game less than the others was his efficiency, his fouls and turnovers. Powell shot 4/14 from the field, had 5 fouls and 5 turnovers. With Tyler Herro out the Heat need special performances on the offensive end from Powell basically every night and in this game he simply was not. The offense is too reliant on Powell for him to shoot 4/14 and have 5 turnovers. His first half was much better than the 2nd half, but Powell was due for an “off night” after several virtually perfect games in a row. There should be 0 concern with Powell’s performance.
Other notable players grades:
Davion Mitchell – Grade: c+
Nothing too special or bad from Mitchel he met expectations. He was efficient from the floor and attacked the basket well. This seemed to be a “floor” game from Mitchell and something we could expect at a minimum from him. He shot 5/8 from the floor, scoring 10 points. He also had 4 rounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal.
Keshad Johnson – Grade: D
Keshad Johnson has simply not popped all summer league. There are moments when he shows his athleticism, but too many times he has the ball mistakes are made. The upside is when he gets in transition or on the defensive end, but it is hard to play a guy that is limited on offense.
Kel’el Ware – Grade: C
Ware, like many others, had good moments and moments that were subpar. After 2 straight dominant games this was disappointing. Not concerned, his past few games earn him a pass.
Andrew Wiggins – Grade: C-
Wiggins needs to start showing a little more than he has. Wiggins looks more comfortable on the team this year, but at a certain point I need to see more than comfort. I’ll keep saying this though, its preseason no need to panic yet.
Miami Heat Takeaways Vs Atlanta: Jaquez flashing, more
Are NBA analysts coming around on the Miami Heat?
