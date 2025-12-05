Will Norman Powell lead the Heat past the Magic tonight?

The Miami Heat travel to Orlando to face the Magic for the second time this season. They dropped the first game 121-125 on opening night. Tip off is at 7:00 Eastern time.

Key Injuries for Heat:

Tyler Herro (game time decision), Terry Rozier (away from team)

Key Injuries for Orlando Magic:

Moritz Wagner (out), Colin Castleton (out)

Tyler Herro: $8,100 Season Average: 36.82 points per game

Like previously mentioned Tyler Herro is a game time decision for today’s matchup against the Magic. Herro also missed the first time these teams squared off to start the season. Even if Herro played today I do not like this matchup for him. Prediction: under fantasy average (if he even plays).

Bam Adebayo: $7,900 Season Average: 37.44 points per game

Bam Adebayo has been consistently putting up good performances on both the offensive and defensive end for Miami. Adebayo has been aggressive in establishing himself as a scorer which has really helped his fantasy outlook. Adebayo was another player that was under his fantasy aver last game, scoring only 28.4 fantasy points. He only shot 4/13 from the field in the last matchup and give Orlando credit for making him take tough looks. I am skeptical he will shoot that bad again though. Prediction: over fantasy average.

Norman Powell: $6,900 Season Average: 35.54 points per game

Norman Powell had an excellent game the last time these two squads played. He poured in 28 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block and 1 steal. This was good for 47.8 fantasy points. He stuffed the stat sheet and passed the eye test as he was the catalyst for a lot of the Heat’s offense. If Herro does not play, I love Powell at this price, and he earns the stamp as my best value pick. Prediction: over fantasy average.

Andrew Wiggins: $6,800 Season Average: 32.36 points per game

Andrew Wiggins is coming off his worst performance of the year but was still able to produce some value fantasy wise due to his ability on the defensive end leading to steals or blocks. I view Wiggins as a low floor player for fantasy. He did go below his season average in the first game of the year, tallying 29.3 fantasy points. I think he will be around the high 20s again tonight. Prediction: under fantasy average.

Jaime Jaquez Jr: $5,500 Season Average: 31.29 points per game

Jaim Jaquez Jr. has been trying to find his role since Herro returned from injury. With Herro probably not suiting up, I like Jaquez Jr. to have another impactful game. Though he did go under in the first matchup of the year scoring only 25.7 fantasy points, He is primed for a big game. Prediction: over fantasy average.

Kel’el Ware: $6,100 Season Average: 31.69 points per game

Kel’el Ware only played 14 minutes in the season opener. Since then, his role has grown tremendously. He is coming off an excellent game when he notched 40 fantasy points against the Dallas Mavericks. Ware has been boom or bust this year, and I think Orlando is a tough matchup for him. Prediction: under fantasy average.

Opponent to watch: Franz Wagner $8,200 Season Average: 39.16 points per game

Franz Wagner is an excellent player that does not always get the credit he deserves. In the first matchup he torched Miami on the way to 41.8 fantasy points. The Heat have limited options to stop him, so expect another big night. Prediction: over fantasy average.

All values and scoring format are from FanDuel Fantasy Sports.

Scoring:

FGM: 2 points, 3PM: 1 point, Assist: 1.5 points, Rebounds: 1.2 points, Blocks: 3 points, Steals: 3 points, Turnovers: -1 point

