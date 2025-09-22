Jaime Jaquez Jr: From Sophomore Slump to Junior Jump?
If there was ever an opportunity to arise for the Heat's 2023 first round pick, Jaime Jaquez Jr, that time would be now.
One of the guys that he modeled his game after, Jimmy Butler, is no longer in the picture after being traded to the Golden State Warriors last February. Haywood Highsmith was moved this off-season to make space on the roster, who was considered somebody slotted in front of him when discussing the rotation. And now the Tyler Herro injury for the first month or so of the season.
The point is this: Jaime Jaquez Jr is no longer the guy on the outside looking in. As Erik Spoelstra and company continue to search for that offensive spark in the Herro-less days of the season, there's a clear chance for Jaquez to prove himself as an offensive energizer.
He is coming off a down year in his second NBA season, dropping from 11.9 to 8.6 points a game after an impressive rookie season, while his minutes dropped from 28 a night to under 21 before being pulled from the rotation entirely.
Scouting reports were slowly building up on his tendencies, including dipping off of him on the three point line after shooting around a 31% clip two years in a row. There were also some built in counters around his crafty footwork and attacks, as teams began jumping his spin moves and pump-fakes.
That type of stuff happening in a player's second season also starts to cut into the confidence, which was such a large part of his fiery and reactive rookie season. Perfect example was the 82nd game of the season last year for the Miami Heat, when they benched their starters and let Jaime Jaquez off the leash and leave the timid offense in the past.
Even when discussing a rather non-competitive game in terms of importance, a 41 point performance, after the season he had, shouldn't go unnoticed. That type of free-flowing play is the exact thing he needs to get back to.
Yes, the three point shot needs to see a boost for his offense to really sky-rocket in the half-court. But simply getting back to that explosive and savvy style in the lane is needed just as much. Especially to start the season with their lack of offense.
Pelle Larsson jumping onto the scene this quickly and firmly into the Heat's core rotation definitely stunted some things for Jaquez, but now an opportunity lies ahead for the both of them. Can the negatives of the Herro injury spark up a major revival with a Jaquez redemption season?
Heat fans can only hope.