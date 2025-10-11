Key Miami Heat player with setback as season approaches
For many, Nikola Jovic is the key to unlocking the Miami Heat's offense. The modern day "point-forward" has taken over, and many believe Jovic has that kind of potential.
But the problem with Jovic's young career has been the ability to stay healthy as he has yet to play more than 50 games in an NBA season and has dealt with injuries all across his body. And while many pin him to start next to Bam Adebayo to start the year, he will miss Sunday's preseason contest against the Orlando Magic, just 10 days before the regular season is set to begin.
It's not common for a 6'10 forward to have facilitating capabilities, and the ability to score at all three levels, but Jovic possesses these traits, and any run missed is huge in his future development.
The Heat have also already bet on his development locking Jovic into a four-year, $62.4 million rookie contract extension with the franchise.
The tools are there, but the durability is among his biggest areas of concern, potential is awesome, but nothing matters if you can't play.
This injury shouldn’t be an issue -- at least, not yet. The Heat have shown confidence in their developmental system for years, routinely taking on players who needed time, health, and patience to reach their potential. With Jovic, it’s no different. The organization’s investment signals belief that once he’s healthy, his versatility could elevate the team’s offense in a way few others on the roster can.
Still, the injuries can’t be ignored. Availability is the ultimate skill in sports, and Jovic’s track record so far doesn’t inspire total confidence
The Heat have seen this story before, immense promise hindered by health. If Jovic can stay on the court, his combination of size, vision, and shooting touch could make him a nightmare matchup in the modern NBA. But until he proves he can withstand the grind of an 82-game season, there will always be a lingering question about whether his body can keep up with his potential.
