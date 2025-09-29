Tyler Herro believes Nikola Jovic will thrive in his absence
This year’s Miami Heat media day carried a different energy--Jimmy Butler’s absence left the spotlight on the rest of the roster, creating an atmosphere of opportunity and forward thinking. That theme echoed throughout Tyler Herro’s interview on the team’s YouTube channel, where he was asked who he expects to step up in his absence.
Herro didn’t take what he called the “easy answer.” Instead, he pointed to 21-year-old forward Nikola Jović. “I’m really excited to play with Niko and see how he rises his game; I expect him to have a tremendous season,” Herro said, praising Jović’s versatility to handle the ball, score, pass, and push the pace.
The belief in Jović isn’t just coming from teammates. Head coach Erik Spoelstra has been vocal about his progress since arriving in Miami as the 27th pick in the 2022 draft. “Where he was as a rookie to who he’s becoming now--it’s night and day,” Spoelstra said this offseason. “The work ethic, the professionalism, the consistency … that’s why I’m encouraged.”
Jović’s path hasn’t been smooth. Now entering his third season, the 6-foot-10 Serbian forward has yet to play more than 50 games in a year. Injuries, including a fractured right hand that ended his 2024–25 campaign, have slowed his development. Still, the flashes of promise are undeniable. He averaged 8.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists last season while shooting efficiently across the board--45% from the field, 37% from three, and over 80% at the line.
Internationally, Jović’s performances at EuroBasket have only fueled the excitement. His combination of size, skill, and creativity with the ball gives Miami flexibility they badly need, especially with Herro sidelined. Jović himself made his ambitions clear: “My main thing this year is to try to get a starting spot.”
Opportunity is knocking. For Nikola Jović, this could be the season where potential finally meets production.
Andrew Wiggins wants to improve his close-range accuracy
Erik Spoelstra at Miami Heat media day: "Embracing the unknown"
Mario Chalmers Is Right About Bam Adebayo’s Defensive Overlook