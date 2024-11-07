Live Updates: Miami Heat At Phoenix Suns
Miami looks to rebound after Monday's one-point loss to Sacramento
In this story:
First Quarter:
Tyus Jones with a 3-pointer to give Phoenix the lead after a Haywood Highsmith basket from Pelle Larsson. 4:20 left in the quarter. Grayson Allen with a 3-point field goal for Phoenix.
Phoenix 19, Miami 14.
Tyler Herro makes two 3-pointers to bring the Heat back. Kevin Durant hits a 3.
Phoenix 14, Miami 10
Bam Adebayo missed two shots in the paint. Jimmy Butler missed a layup as the Heat trail by three with 8:26 to play in the quarter. Heat have made just two of their first eight shots.
Phoenix 8, Miami 5
Pregame:
Miami Heat projected starters:
Terry Rozier
Tyler Herro
Bam Adebayo
Jimmy Butler
Nikola Jovic
Published |Modified