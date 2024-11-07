Inside The Heat

Live Updates: Miami Heat At Phoenix Suns

Miami looks to rebound after Monday's one-point loss to Sacramento

Scott Salomon

Nov 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) protects the basketball from Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center.
Nov 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) protects the basketball from Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
First Quarter:

Tyus Jones with a 3-pointer to give Phoenix the lead after a Haywood Highsmith basket from Pelle Larsson. 4:20 left in the quarter. Grayson Allen with a 3-point field goal for Phoenix.

Phoenix 19, Miami 14.

Tyler Herro makes two 3-pointers to bring the Heat back. Kevin Durant hits a 3.

Phoenix 14, Miami 10

Bam Adebayo missed two shots in the paint. Jimmy Butler missed a layup as the Heat trail by three with 8:26 to play in the quarter. Heat have made just two of their first eight shots.

Phoenix 8, Miami 5

Pregame:

Miami Heat projected starters:

Terry Rozier

Tyler Herro

Bam Adebayo

Jimmy Butler

Nikola Jovic

