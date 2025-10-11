"Love and basketball" as Bam Adebayo supports his champion
In the morning, Bam Adebayo was at Miami Heat practice in Florida, fulfilling his responsibilities as the team's captain.
At night, Adebayo was in Arizona, filling a more enjoyable role.
Adebayo was on hand as his girlfriend -- yes, they're at last open about it -- won another WNBA championship with the Las Vegas Aces, A'ja Wilson now has three championships and two Finals MVPs. She also just won her fourth regular season WNBA MVP trophy, which Adebayo presented to her after a practice during the playoffs.
In the clinching win against the Phoenix Mercury to secure a 3-0 sweep, Wilson had 31 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals.
She dominated, as she often does.
After the win, her relationship with Adebayo did, as several outlets referenced the duo as "Love and Basketball," a reference to an old movie with a similar theme. "Cute" was the word sent around social media. But there's a real professional benefit to their relationship so far for both.
As they have become more public about their situation, Adebayo and Wilson have credited each other with helping the other in a variety of ways, from post play to mental approaches. Now, of course, Heat fans want some of this winning to carry over to their team. Adebayo has reached two NBA Finals but never won one, and he's been snubbed for the Defensive Player of the Year award repeatedly, an award Wilson just captured for her league.
For Wilson, the celebration will continue for some time, whereas Adebayo needs to get back to work. The Heat face the Magic in Orlando on Sunday, for a fourth preseason game. Adebayo has been underwhelming in the preseason thus far, but the Heat are not concerned whether he will return to his prior form.
Reaching Wilson's form, however, will take some doing.