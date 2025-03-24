Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Unveils Shortened Likely Stretch Run Rotation To Snap 10-Game Skid
It’s not great that a lopsided win over the Charlotte Hornets can be defined as invigorating, but that’s where the Miami Heat find themselves 70 games into the 2024-25 season.
In snapping a 10-game losing streak, ending Miami’s longest run of futility under Erik Spoelstra and the worst since an 11-game skid in ‘07-’08, the Heat put on their Sunday best to strengthen their hold on the 10th and final postseason spot in the Eastern Conference.
There’s no sugarcoating how sad that sounds, but the 122-105 rout also supplied a look at Spoelstra’s likely rotation until forward Nikola Jovic finally gets cleared to return from a broken hand.
With the playoffs on the horizon and the need to hold on to another fourth-quarter lead once again surfacing, Spoelstra essentially played seven guys on Sunday.
Rookie guard Pelle Larsson got in for the final 19 seconds of the blowout win. Wings Alec Burks and Jaime Jaquez Jr. got a handful of minutes. Beyond that, Spoelstra went with who he trusted most thanks to no one in his preferred rotation wrestling with any real foul trouble. It produced a blowout win even though Charlotte did cut a 96-75 lead to open the fourth down to 14 a handful of times.
Davion Mitchell and Haywood Highsmith played 35:58, giving Spoelstra what he wanted on the defensive end as a support system for Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins, undoubtedly the Heat’s new “Big Three.” Despite scoring just 11 points and grabbing only four rebounds, one more than his lowest output in game all season, Adebayo was all smiles after putting in just under 32 minutes of work despite entering Sunday with a ‘questionable’ tag due to a sprained knee.
“It just feels great to get a win in the win column, honestly, man,” Adebayo said post-game. “Like I said, it’s been a lot of down days, and to see us have a breakthrough, I’m proud of this team for not letting go of the rope.
Rookie Kel’el Ware, who has been shuffled in and out of the first five, started vs. Charlotte. He led the team with eight rebounds and five assists to go along with 12 points, and continued to make his case to be on the NBA’s First Team All-Rookie squad.
Even if it’s only one playoff play-in game, any experience the Heat can get Ware is invaluable. Seeing how Wiggins and Mitchell respond in high-pressure situations in elimination games are crucial going forward. Spoelstra is looking to make the most of what has become an undeniably disappointing season.
Wiggins hasn’t been called upon to be a team’s No. 1 option on offense since his early days with the Timberwolves, before sharing the stage with Karl-Anthony Towns, Zach LaVine and ultimately, Jimmy Butler. Following Sunday’s 42-point outburst on the heels of a 30-point game against Houston, Wiggins is rediscovering his swagger in that role.
“He fits like what we need, and he gives us a guy that you can throw the ball to and score like we did in the post or he can play off of our guys and knock down threes in space,” Spoelstra said of Wiggins on Sunday after the 2014 No. 1 overall pick took 21 shots for the second time in four games. “He can run the floor, and he also play in our triple-handoff game and get downhill in those situations. That just eases a lot of pressure off of Tyler (Herro), off of Bam (Adebayo), off everybody else…he makes us different, and we’re all about where the possibilities can go.”
Behind Wiggins on the wing, we may see Jaquez earn more minutes, but it appears that Highsmith is Spoelsta’s first choice off the bench. Anderson may have been a reliable option in San Antonio, Memphis and Minnesota, but he hasn’t been deemed playable when other options are available, which means Jovic won’t have to worry about beating him out for minutes.
Terry Rozier hasn’t played since seeing 5:38 of first-half action against the Knicks on March 17. Despite not appearing on the injury report, he hasn’t been utilized. Burks, who has returned from a back issue, has clearly moved ahead of Rozier, whose neck issues that materialized close to this time last year were one reason Miami couldn’t maximize its potential.
This season, Rozier’s struggles haven’t been injury-related, but he’s shooting under 40 percent for the first time since his days with the Celtics (2018-19) and is down to 30 percent from 3-point range, the lowest clip since his rookie year. Spoelstra, who has been patient with his struggles and decision-making, appears to be done with waiting on Rozier to snap out of his slump.
Over the next 12 games and however long Miami lasts come playoffs, Spoelstra is learning how to best use what he’s got in the cupboard. It appears he’s settled on seven guys he trusts most going forward.
Tony Mejia is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at tnyce1414@gmail.com