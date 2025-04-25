Miami Heat's Next Two Games May Help Pat Riley Determine Future
For multiple stretches in the opening games of their first-round series with the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat competed at a high level. It should not be lost on fans filing into Kaseya Center on Saturday afternoon that they're supporting a sub-.500 team that is down 2-0 and dealing with the aftermath of losing the face of the franchise.
This past season's prevailing theme was Jimmy Butler III forcing himself off the roster. Miami is now picking up the pieces in order to move forward.
Since the Heat reached the playoffs, they're not a lottery team. That means these home games against Cleveland will shed light on just where this group is. NBA postseason action will take place on Pat Riley Court, and its namesake will be watching intently to help determine his next course of action for a team he's now run for three decades.
Following a demoralizing 10-game March losing streak, this postseason is a welcome development. Optimists would say the next chapter in Miami is going historically well since no 10-seed has ever reached this point. The Cavs are holding up a mirror to how far the Heat have to go to reach their annual goal of competing for a championship.
Every big name who is potentially available before the 2025-26 season rolls around has been linked to South Florida because Miami is always a player as a destination where superstars want to play. Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson, Trae Young and DeMar DeRozan are linked to the Heat through the rumor mill because the front office does have coveted young talent to entice teams with. Rookies Kel'el Ware and Pelle Larsson and 21-year-old forward Nikola Jovic have promising futures. Pair them with some contracts to make the salaries mesh, and boom, Butler's replacement is on his way.
It's far more complicated than that, but Riley is also under pressure to deliver a winner since the Butler divorce sparked cries for the legend to step aside.
The potential for a quick fix is a double-edged sword. The grass always looking greener elsewhere is why Bam Adebayo gets called out for not being Shaquille O'Neal in the post on nights when he nearly comes up with a triple-double. He's never going to be the guy you can dump the ball into 20 times per game, and he's probably not going to become a reliable enough 3-point shooter to float out on the perimeter without catching criticism.
Tyler Herro is always going to be targeted on the defensive end because that's never not going to be the smart thing for an opponent to do. Steph Curry gets targeted, too, and he's grown into a much more effective defender than Miami's All-Star guard. Herro has been terrific on the offensive end all postseason. On defense, he's a liability.
What the next few games on Biscayne Boulevard are going to make clear for Miami is just how far it needs to go to be the serious players Heat Culture demands it to be year after year. Is it really time to blow this all up, or should the front office let natural progression continue and work with its core group?
The Cavs are better at every position. Donovan Mitchell is the type of No. 1 who Heat fans covet. Evan Mobley being named Defensive Player of the Year means he's now considered superior to Adebayo, who still has a shot at being on the All-Defensive First Team for the second straight season.
Ty Jerome was a finalist for top Sixth Man, something Davion Mitchell can strive for in '25-'26 if Erik Spoelstra opts to bring him off the bench. Speaking of Spo, he's looking to pull upsets with an inferior group against Kenny Atkinson this season's Coach of the Year.
Miami was two points down with 3:41 to play on the road in Game 2. Spoelstra spoke about his team understanding what it's going to take to get over the hump. In a broader sense, that's what remains in play in a series it is unlikely to win.
This Heat team isn't as strong as the one that reached the NBA Finals two seasons ago without Butler leading the way. The Cavs are deeper than that top-seeded Bucks team, which played without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the bulk of the series.
Just how close is Miami? The Heat is getting to test itself against the best. Answers are becoming obvious.
It feels like the home portion of Miami's 2024-25 first-round series may determine what moves are made and not made over a crucial next few months. Given that landing a top-three pick in the lottery was unlikely anyway, Riley getting to see exactly how far the Heat have to go thanks to reaching these playoffs is a good trade-off.
Tony Mejia is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at tnyce1414@gmail.com