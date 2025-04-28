Miami Heat Must View Potential Giannis Sweepstakes as Can't-Miss Opportunity
Over the past few months, the Miami Heat have been a rumored destination for every NBA superstar that has expressed even the slightest displeasure with his current state in life.
That's going to continue, but No. 1 on the most wanted list, unequivocally, is the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.
After his team fell behind 3-1 in their first-round series against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night and tag-team partner Damian Lillard was officially diagnosed with an Achilles tear likely to take him out for the entirety of the 2025-26 season, Antetokounmpo's future in Wisconsin is in limbo.
It's officially time to freak out about the possibility of the "Greek Freak" becoming the Miami Heat's latest superstar reinforcement.
"If he were to do that (request a trade), now would be - this summer would be the best time, if ever," Quentin Richardson, co-host of the Knuckleheads podcast, said in his weekly segment on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show. "Look at Miami. With Jimmy (Butler) leaving, it's wide open for them to welcome a superstar like Giannis."
Although the Heat defied the odds in reaching the NBA playoffs as a No. 10 seed, they've been exposed as being much closer to a bottom-five team than top-five. The "Greek Freak" would change that, which is why acquiring him needs to be a priority.
Every other name who has been rumored as a potential Heat target carries significant risk. Kevin Durant will be 37 years old when next season starts. Zion Williamson has missed over 50 games in three of his five seasons, including this past one. Ja Morant is entering his prime, but has been surrounded by turbulence.
Antetokounmpo, already a two-time MVP and NBA champion, would be in the same class as Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James were when acquired as franchise-altering acquisitions.
In that regard, anyone and everyone should be available for the Bucks to acquire if they agree to move him to South Florida. Captain Bam Adebayo, All-Star Tyler Herro, a Milwaukee native, and wing Andrew Wiggins, all have sizable contracts that would help facilitate a deal when combined with coveted young pieces like center Kel'el Ware, forward Nikola Jovic, wing Jaime Jaquez Jr. and guard Pelle Larsson.
Pat Riley has taken criticism for how the Butler era ended and other divorces over the years, but he's still been the mastermind behind three championships and some brilliant blockbuster trades. Does he have one more in him?
Antetokounmpo would have to request a deal since he's under contract with the Bucks through 2027 and has a player option for over $66 million for '27-'28, but the Heat have a shot at being on his short list of desired destinations.
The "Greek Freak" has been lauded for his loyalty to the team that drafted him, but Milwaukee is 1-8 in the last nine playoff games he's appeared in since Game 6 of the Boston in 2022 Eastern Conference finals. That includes losing to Miami in the '23 first round in a series in which he was injured.
Antetokounmpo averaged 30 points,14 rebounds and six assists in those games, so he’s clearly been let down by a lack of assistance. Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points per game for the second consecutive season in ‘24-’25, shooting over 60 percent from the field. He participated in 67 games, and his 11.9 rebounds per game was the third-highest clip of his 12-season career.
Tony Mejia is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at tnyce1414@gmail.com