Zach Lowe on the Miami HEAT:



“I would consider starting Norman Powell, Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jovic, and Bam Adebayo. I’m not sure that double-big look [with Kel’el Ware] is the way I want to go to start out this year.… I’d start Jovic over Ware and then figure out… pic.twitter.com/l6xezHNFS4