NBA analyst suggests Miami Heat shuffle starting lineup
Nikola Jovic started last season as a starter.
It didn't last long. The Miami Heat struggled out of the gate. It wasn't all his fault. His minutes were tied to those of Terry Rozier, who regressed badly in his first full season with Miami. And Jimmy Butler wasn't happy, and thus, not really himself.
So Jovic got moved to the bench, then got hurt and missed several weeks, and ultimately Kel'el Ware was anointed as Bam Adebayo's frontcourt sidekick.
But as some of us on the Five on the Floor podcast, and now a promient analyst, have suggested -- Erik Spoelstra might want to take another look.
There's still a good shot that Spoelstra gives Ware a chance to hold the starting position in training camp. First, Adebayo has expressed a desire to play with a true center so he doesn't need to be classified as such, and Ware is more that than Jovic. And second, Spoelstra may use the starting role as a carrot for Ware, after publicly calling for more "professionalism" for Ware this summer.
But in that same press availability in Las Vegas, Spoelstra did praise Jovic for developing that professionalism over his short career (now entering his fourth season). And Jovic followed that up with a strong EuroBasket tournament for Serbia.
Spoelstra got to see that in person. He may see the possibilities in getting Jovic in there with the first group, and using Jovic's playmaking and creativity to juice the offense some. That would allow Ware to come off the bench to play with either Jovic (with whom he has good chemistry) or Adebayo.
From a rotation balancing standpoint, this may make sense for a team that doesn't have a proven backup center. That could be Ware, with Adebayo returning to the starting center role he has handled plenty well over the years, even if he doesn't adore it.