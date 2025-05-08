Pat Riley Should Pull No Punches in Roasting Critics, Struggling Miami Heat
Miami Heat president Pat Riley will speak to the media on Friday afternoon, hitting the play button on an offseason that’s been on pause in anticipation of what he’ll say next.
Riley, criticized often over the past few months as the team he’s run for 30 years has suffered through their worst season in a decade, should come out roasting critics.
Not only that, he should come out and take aim at his team. Last we saw them, the Miami Heat lost the home portion of their first-round series by 92 combined points in getting swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Shooting from the hip wouldn’t be anything new for Riley. Last season’s media availability session became the beginning of the end for Jimmy Butler.
'Is that Jimmy trolling or is that Jimmy serious?'" Riley asked when addressing Butler’s assertion that the Heat would’ve beaten the eventual champion Celtics if he’d been healthy. "If you're not on the court playing against Boston or on the court playing against the New York Knicks, you should keep your mouth shut and your criticism of those teams."
Jaws dropped around the NBA, and Riley even dropped a “not yet” when asked if Butler was available via trade.
We know how that turned out.
Remember what he said about Tyler Herro in the offseason before he ultimately became an All-Star?
“He’s been fragile a little bit,” Riley said. “What did he play, 40 games? He might have to go to another level nutritionally. He’s got to make some adjustments, definitely.”
So long as he's not stepping down, expect Riley to deliver some well-earned harsh truths, leaving no ego unchecked. Like Steve Carrell’s Michael Scott in The Office classic episode, “Stress Relief,” the most viewed in the popular, Emmy-winning series, I envision Riley coming out of seclusion just firing one-liners.
Not that he needs any help, but here’s some material he can use.
Erik Spoelstra: “You running offense from our 1995 video cutting room floor?”
Bam Adebayo: “Pick up any pointers from Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley while he was locking you up?”
Tyler Herro: “He might have to go to another level, nutritionally. He’s got to make some adjustments, defensively. Extension?”
Jimmy Butler: "If you thought Dwyane Wade's statue was butchered, wait to see how we 'honor' you."
Andrew Wiggins; “Do you want to compete, son? I’ve seen more spirit in the weekly bingo game at the nursing home.”
“Speaking of which, stop trying to put me there.”
(Disparage jello. Offer to fight Stephen A. Smith, Kendrick Perkins, anyone with a podcast, really.)
Kel’el Ware: “He might have to go up about 10 levels, nutritionally. Make that weight room your new apartment.”
Jaime Jaquez Jr. “Work on your counters, your jump shot, your attitude. You've got a long way to go to be Eduardo Najera.”
Terry Rozier: “Sometimes, you just know it’s time to call it a career.”
(Offer to fight anyone who looks at you sideways or uses the word ‘ironic.’)
Heat fans: “Start showing up before the second quarter. We just showed you games may already be over by then.”
Boom. Roasted.
Riley speaks at 1 p.m. ET. If nothing else, he’s earned the right to say whatever he wants and has proven he’s willing to do just that. Get your popcorn ready.
Tony Mejia is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at tnyce1414@gmail.com