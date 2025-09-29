Precious Achiuwa is back for unfinished business
Precious Achiuwa’s first go around with the Miami Heat was underwhelming in his rookie season, but he’s someone that coach Erik Spoelstra saw tons of potential in. Despite being unable to fully develop him in a short time, Achiuwa has returned as a more experienced player going into year six after stints in Toronto and New York.
His highest effective field goal percentage was recorded when he was a rookie, and he’s never put up more than 9.2 points per game. On top of that, he is not a threat from the perimeter, but he should continue to work on his corner shot because opponents will presumably leave him unguarded, and he should take advantage of that by hurting them from there, which a spot that's always helped off.
Presently, many won’t be see his value in the scoring department, but the Nigerian big man is currently a hustle player whose best work is on defense. Spoelstra raved about Achiuwa's athleticism and speed jumping off the page at media day and added that they joked about the old times when the teacher was hard on the pupil. Considering what Achiuwa has become in his young career, he can be a big help to the Heat’s pick-and-roll scheme and help coverage.
A sure-fire way for him to earn a rotation spot is by making sure the backline doesn’t fall apart when Bam Adebayo is taking his rest. He may be undersized at 6-foot-8, 225 pounds, per Basketball Reference, but his tenacity can make up for it against most bigs to contain them.
Achiuwa said at media day that he is familiar with the system and said yes when asked if he has unfinished business in Miami.
Keep in mind, he’s only age 26 and had only one year at the University of Memphis. It’s not uncommon for young players who didn’t get much seasoning in school to take a while to find their way as pros. Now he’s in the perfect environment for a do-over because he's grown up, and the Heat are not a contending team that cannot afford to shelve able bodies.
"He has an opportunity, but we’ll see,” Spoelstra said. “Nothing is guaranteed.”