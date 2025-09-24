Precious Achiuwa Returns to The Miami Heat on a One Year Deal
It's been clear that the one glaring hole on the Miami Heat roster, aside from filling the hole of Tyler Herro for the first few weeks of the season, was the depth at the big man position.
That changed Wednesday morning as the Miami Heat reunited with their 2020 first round draft pick, Precious Achiuwa, who returned on a one-year deal.
Achiuwa saw a dip in minutes this past season with the New York Knicks after they acquired Karl Anthony Towns, as he averaged 6.6 points and 5.6 rebounds a game on 50% shooting overall. Bigs like Mitchell Robinson stood in his way as well for direct playing time, pretty much showing that opportunity and fit are valued more than anything.
The opportunity and fit in Miami isn't really in question. The Heat need a back-up energizing big to balance the roster, and he's somebody who knows the system well.
As previously discussed, the Heat wanted to get away from the slow-footed veteran big guys that haven't had a ton of success under Erik Spoelstra over the last few years. Younger front-court players who can move their feet a bit more on defense just always seemed like the cleaner fit.
The Heat now have a core front-court rotation of Bam Adebayo, Kel'el Ware, Nikola Jovic, and Achiuwa, which means the Heat have something at that position that they haven't had in years: flexibility. All four of those players can be rearranged to play next to each other in certain situations, simply making Coach Spoelstra's rotations a little easier.
This is a move that makes a lot of sense for both sides. Achiuwa is presented with a chance to prove himself again as a quality rotation big man, and the Heat get some relief in the big man room.
Now all they need is their All Star last year to get healthy so the offense and scoring coincides with the new look front-court.