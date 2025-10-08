Reports say Miami Heat was ready for Giannis, but it wasn't mutual
A pair of reports Tuesday showed where the Miami Heat stand in relation to one of the game's superstars.
First, there was ESPN reporting that Giannis Antetokounmpo surveyed the NBA landscape this summer, specifically the weaker Eastern Conference and decided that only the New York Knicks made sense as a landing spot in a trade.
During a meeting with Bucks management in Greece this summer, the former MVP reportedly expressed concern about the franchise's ability to compete -- and that led to the Knicks being granted an exclusive negotiating window for a period of time in August. But the Knicks didn't offer anything the Bucks came close to considering. (It might have been easier for New York if they hadn't moved five first round picks for Mikel Bridges last summer).
So where do the Heat come in?
Well, it's long been known they would have interest (who wouldn't?) and Antetokounmpo does share an agent with Heat captain Bam Adebayo. According to the Miami Herald, the Heat were willing to include anything but Adebayo to get a shot at Antetokounmpo, but the window wasn't open to them.
What would such a package have looked like? It would be headlined by Wisconsin native Tyler Herro, who is up for a contract extension, and could include Kel'el Ware, Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and others, as well as draft choices. The Heat, however, don't have a lot of the latter, still trying to get back to parity after the unfortunate trade for Terry Rozier and other transactions.
The bigger issue, however, is that it was never going to get to that, because Antetokounmpo was targeting a long-time Heat rival (New York) instead, even though the Heat can offer no state tax, better weather and a much richer recent tradition.
It's another sign that the Heat will need some of their young players to pop, in a positive way, as well as some shrewd other moves and luck to be able to acquire the caliber of ceiling-raiser they once were able to attract with more ease.